Top of the Morning, March 8, 2017

Photo by: Provided Kelsie Lomax, a Bismarck-Henning grad, on stage with Brett Eldgredge on Tuesday.

If Brett Eldredge was the star of Tuesday's concert in Paris, Kelsie Lomax was a close second.

The 2010 Bismarck-Henning grad wowed the crowd when she was pulled on stage to help the country big shot sing "Signs," an ode to his hometown.

"It felt like a dream," Lomax said. "It still does."

In this Facebook footage taken by her boyfriend (3:45 mark), you can watch Lomax's shining moment, in which she grabs the mic from Eldredge and takes off on her own. This morning, the 24-year-old Eastern Illinois University senior plans to show the video to the third-graders she student-teaches at Westville's Judith Giacoma Elementary.

"I'm sure they'll go crazy," she said.

Lomax has a history with Eldredge, grabbing a guitar pick he tossed into the crowd during a concert in St. Louis.

Tuesday's spontaneous duet will air during CMT's "Hometown Heroes" broadcast on March 31. Lomax will watch at a party thrown by her parents, Dody and Mike, who live in Danville.

"I was very, very honored that he picked me," Lomax said. "I'm just happy I was able to hold it together."