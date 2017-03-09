Unofficial attack: Police 'have very little information to go on'

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police say they have little to go on in their search for a white man who allegedly beat up a dark-skinned man from Joliet while uttering racial slurs at him last weekend.

Detective Sgt. Dave Griffet said on Tuesday morning, a 22-year-old former University of Illinois student called Champaign police from Joliet to report that he had been battered early Saturday near First and Daniel streets.

Griffet said the victim reported he was visiting friends when he stepped out of an apartment nearby, sometime between 1:40 and 2 a.m., to move his vehicle closer to the place where he was staying.

"He said someone grabbed his shoulder from behind and he was hit in the left eye. He alleges that as he is protecting himself, the attacker yelled, 'Go home, Paki, you don't belong here. Who invited you anyway?'"

Griffet said the victim said he fell on the sidewalk and his attacker continued to hit him and reached into his rear pants pocket but the man on the ground did not have a wallet. The victim said he struck back at the man, who then ran off.

The victim described his attacker as a white man in his 20s, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, medium build, with brown hair, who was wearing a green Unofficial St. Patrick's Day T-shirt.

The victim said the man hitting him was obviously intoxicated. The victim told the officer he had also been drinking alcohol but did not believe that he was impaired at the time he was beat up.

Griffet said the Joliet man said he came to the police department on Saturday to report the attack but Griffet said no one in the department could find a record of that happening.

When the Joliet man talked to the officer on the phone Tuesday, he reported that he sustained a black eye and may have had a concussion because he was dizzy for much of Saturday.

Griffet said his department has checked with UI police and learned there are no UI- or city-owned surveillance cameras that cover the area where the attack happened.

Griffet said as far as Champaign police know, the victim did not seek medical attention while he was on campus.

"We have very little information to go on," said Griffet.

Anyone who might have seen or heard the attack is asked to call Champaign police at 217-351-4545. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com, or through a free app for smart phones called P3 Tips.