UPDATE: Jury returns guilty verdicts

Prosecution rests case in robbery/shooting trial

A Champaign County jury returned guilty verdicts on armed robbery and aggravated discharge of a firearm against an Urbana man after three hours of deliberations today.

URBANA — A Champaign County prosecutor argued Thursday that “lots of small things” added up to prove that an Urbana man robbed a gas station at gunpoint last summer and minutes later shot at sheriff’s deputies.

But the lawyer defending Kelvin Hartfield called the police investigation “sloppy” and incomplete.

The seven-woman, five-man jury began deliberating about 11 a.m. Thursday after hearing from more than two dozen prosecution witnesses Tuesday and Wednesday.

Assistant Public Defender George Vargas rested his case Thursday without calling any witnesses on behalf of Hartfield, 21, whose last known address was in the 1000 block of Austin Drive.

Hartfield is charged with armed robbery for robbing the clerk at the Shell gas station, 1812 N. Cunningham Ave., U, of cash, cigarettes and cigars about 12:50 a.m. on July 26.

He is also charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm for shooting in the direction of four Champaign County sheriff’s deputies in the Woodland Acres Trailer Park on University Avenue, Urbana, about 20 minutes after the holdup occurred.

None of the deputies was injured.

But Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said an injury that Hartfield had to his arm when arrested about 40 hours later suggested that he had been struck by return fire from the two deputies who fired.

Vargas countered Hartfield’s explanation to a friend’s mother about 2 a.m. that day that he hurt his arm jumping over a fence was plausible.

Lozar argued that there was plenty of circumstantial evidence, on top of witness statements and fingerprint evidence, to prove that Hartfield and co-defendant Kydel Brown, 21, were the two men who robbed the gas station then drove to the trailer park, where they planned to switch cars.

Learning of the holdup, deputies went to the Casey’s on East University Avenue as a precaution. In the trailer park just east of that gas station, they spotted the tan Buick believed used in the Shell robbery next to a maroon Hyundai Elantra with its trunk open.

As deputies approached to speak to a shirtless man near the Elantra on Michelle Lane, that man began to run then reached behind and fired at the deputies. He was not caught then but Brown, who had been inside a mobile home, was.

In the Elantra, police found backpacks and a garbage bag filled with cartons and individual packs of cigarettes and cigars that matched those taken in the robbery. They also found red, white and black T-shirts. One of the gas station robbers, believed to be Brown, wore a red shirt over this head, and the other, believed to be Hartfield, had a soiled white T-shirt over his.

One of the packs of Newport cigarettes found in the Elantra trunk had Hartfield’s fingerprint on it. A state crime lab expert stopped testing the packs when he discovered one Hartfield print. Vargas argued the “rush job” done by the lab was “sloppy” and there was no proof that pack of cigarettes came from the gas station.

Hartfield’s fingerprint was also found on the outside of that car’s passenger door but Vargas argued that there was no way to know how long the print had been there.

Also in the Elantra, deputies found Tieryka Wiley, 18. Although reluctant to talk to investigators, she eventually told them she had been waiting in a car for Hartfield and Brown as they robbed the Shell station then returned to the trailer park where Hartfield was transferring the cigarettes to the Elantra trunk.

Vargas argued that she had identified Hartfield for investigators merely as a way to avoid arrest herself for the gas station robbery.

Lozar also argued that Wiley’s best friend, Jamona Collier, testified that Hartfield contacted her the next day to find out where Wiley was because he told her there had been shots fired.

“He (Hartfield) tells her he shot at police,” Lozar said. “She sees his injury.”

Lozar also reminded the jury about the circumstances of Hartfield’s arrest about 5:20 p.m. on July 27. Police were watching a motel room on University Avenue where Hartfield was believed to be staying. He came out of that room with a towel over his head and got in a cab.

“That’s not normal behavior,” Lozar said.

When taken from the cab, he had a bandaged arm, several first aid supplies and a pack of Newport cigarettes.

Police also recovered his cellphone, on which they found evidence that he had exchanged messages with others — in advance of the robbery — about selling cigarettes at what Lozar called a “substantially discounted rate.”

“If you’re going to steal 165 packs, it might be nice if you had a market. He’s getting ready to sell his inventory,” Lozar argued.

In the motel room, police found red Air Jordan athletic shoes similar to what the gunman in the gas station robbery was wearing. Vargas countered that police had no DNA to link Hartfield to those shoes.

He also argued that investigators had no evidence to connect Hartfield to the Buick believed used in the holdup.