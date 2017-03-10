Area state legislators plan joint town hall Monday
CHAMPAIGN — Champaign-Urbana's two state lawmakers will host a joint town-hall session Monday evening at Carpenter's Local 243 at 402 S. Duncan Road, C.
The event will be from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. Doors will open at 5 p.m.
State Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, and state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, say they intend to discuss the state of the state, legislative initiatives and update attendees on the stalled state budget process.
They will take questions.
