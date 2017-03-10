Champaign police report more OT, fewer tickets during Unofficial

CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign Police Department issued fewer tickets during this year's Unofficial St. Patrick's Day while paying more in overtime costs.

Champaign police worked 303.75 hours of overtime on March 3, costing the department $17,406. That's up more than $2,000 from the past two years, when the department paid a little over $15,000 each year in overtime.

Similar figures from University of Illinois police weren't yet available Thursday.

Police step up their patrols during Unofficial, and before the death of 23-year-old Jonathan Morales early Saturday morning, bar owners and revelers said the drinking event had generally been less raucous than in the past.

Police issued 112 notices to appear in court last Friday for various crimes, such as carrying alcohol in public, battery and minors in possession of alcohol. Last year, police issued 152.

Earlier in the decade, numbers were much higher, with 210 tickets issued in 2013 and 310 in 2012.