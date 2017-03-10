Champaign's Gander Mountain store to close
CHAMPAIGN — Sporting-goods store Gander Mountain filed for bankruptcy and will be closing 32 of its underperforming stores, including the one in Champaign.
The store at 2006 N. Prospect Ave. opened in 2014, and according to a company news release, will “begin a shutdown process in the next several weeks.”
The store’s manager directed all questions to the St. Paul, Minn., corporate headquarters.
Gander Mountain’s announcement Friday comes less than a month after MC Sports filed for bankruptcy and announced liquidation sales at all its stores, including the one in Champaign.
Around that time, Reuters reported that Gander Mountain was preparing to file for bankruptcy, which the company neither confirmed nor denied.
Like MC Sports and other struggling retailers, Gander Mountain said it has struggled in the face of increased online shopping and direct-to-consumer sales.
Gander Mountain was founded in 1960 and has 162 stores in 26 states.
Likewise. The only time I ever went to Gander was to check for sales on ammunition, and once or twice for firearm cleaning supplies I had an immediate need for. Most everything else in the store could be found cheaper from other outdoors retailers online. With the closing of Gander and MC, it looks like Field and Stream (aka Dick's) finds themselves in a favorable position with fewer competitors--which won't help their already high pricing either.
Between the new Field & Stream store, online shopping, Bass Pro and Cabela's stores not that far away this comes as no suprise. One of the manager's brought in to open the Field & Stream store said once they (F&S) move into the area life expectancy of a Gander Mountain store is 12-18 months......nailed it.
The store was so small and underwhelmed from the beginning. Sales staff were nice but less than informed. They were good about matching online prices in the store and that was appreciated by our house.
I'll echo the price comment. Guns especially. Always significantly more than anywhere else. I've also been told most of the gun staff left Gander Mountain and went to Field and Stream strictly because of management.
When they first opened, whoever bought their women's clothing did a great job. My wife loved it and bought tons there. But after a while they obviously changed and had nothing good anymore, so we had stopped going anyway. The far superior Field and Stream store was the last nail.
Always feel bad for employees, but like MC Sports, this one also isn't surprising.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.