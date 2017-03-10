Champaign's Gander Mountain store to close

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette The Gander Mountain store in Champaign - photographed on Friday March 10, 2017. Other Related Content Tom's #Mailbag, March 10, 2017

CHAMPAIGN — Sporting-goods store Gander Mountain filed for bankruptcy and will be closing 32 of its underperforming stores, including the one in Champaign.

The store at 2006 N. Prospect Ave. opened in 2014, and according to a company news release, will “begin a shutdown process in the next several weeks.”

The store’s manager directed all questions to the St. Paul, Minn., corporate headquarters.

Gander Mountain’s announcement Friday comes less than a month after MC Sports filed for bankruptcy and announced liquidation sales at all its stores, including the one in Champaign.

Around that time, Reuters reported that Gander Mountain was preparing to file for bankruptcy, which the company neither confirmed nor denied.

Like MC Sports and other struggling retailers, Gander Mountain said it has struggled in the face of increased online shopping and direct-to-consumer sales.

Gander Mountain was founded in 1960 and has 162 stores in 26 states.