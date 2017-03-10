Clergy Corner, March 10, 2017

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Bethany Park Christian Pastor Maxine Rixman opens the doors to her church Wednesday in Rantoul.

Turns out the city of Urbana isn't the only place nearby where undocumented immigrants can find sanctuary.

If asked, leaders of local churches and temples from Farmer City to Hoopeston told The News-Gazette this week that they're devoted to doing likewise — in the name of their faith.

"Definitely," says MAX RIXMAN, pastor at Rantoul's Bethany Park Christian. "Many churches in our denominations are taking in refugees, particularly in the larger cities. Biblically, we are called to be open to strangers in need. And that includes strangers from foreign lands."

"My stand is clear and precise," Jericho Missionary Baptist Pastor LEKEVIE JOHNSON says. "The house of worship is a place of refuge. I will always treat it as such. And that's a heart matter."

"I've certainly been thinking about it," says Sinai Temple Rabbi ALAN COOK. "The commandment to welcome the stranger — which could also be read as 'refugee' — is the most-repeated commandment in the Torah, and I would hope that my congregation would be guided by our tradition in joining with other faith groups in our community to develop compassionate responses to those seeking sanctuary."

As with self-declared sanctuary cities like Urbana, legally speaking, this is murky territory. Houses of worship aren't afforded any special privileges when it comes to providing safe haven, says UI Law Professor JASON MAZZONE.

"Officers with a warrant can enter a church, synagogue, mosque or other place of worship to arrest an individual in the same way they can enter a private home," Mazzone says. "In addition, it is a federal criminal offense to knowingly harbor an undocumented immigrant in any place; those doing so potentially face prosecution."

The government has avoided taking such measures, he's quick to add — just imagine the optics of the feds raiding a religious service. But the question of abiding by the law versus helping those in need has some church leaders admittedly uncertain about how they would respond if the hypothetical became reality, says Fisher UMC's FRED SISTLER.

"Uncertainties exist," adds LEAH ROBERTS-MOSSER, pastor of Campustown's Community UCC. "Paramount among those concerns is how this (Donald Trump) administration will react to, and penalize, churches who participate in the sanctuary movement. Historically, there is precedent" of churches providing sanctuary, "but this president and administration continue to act in unprecedented ways."

Without going into detail, Pastor MICAH MOBLEY says the Hoopeston Church of God provided lodging just last weekend for "someone in need — after doing some due diligence." First Mennonite of Champaign-Urbana hopes to do the same if it's asked to. That hasn't happened yet, Associate Pastor DEBRA SUTTER says, "but it's a very real possibility for us."

"Our leadership is currently exploring the many expressions of sanctuary and what that means for FMC at this time and place. I'm grateful to be part of a church that cares for the fearful and hurting people in our community."