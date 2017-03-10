Danville High Library Club finds creative way to give back

Photo by: Noelle McGee/The News-Gazette Rebekah Cast oversees pupils, from left, Casey Joe Morgan, Kennedy Atkinson, Dylan Rineberg and Tucker Musson in painting with brushes and watercolors donated by Danville High's Library Club at the DACC Child Development Center.

DANVILLE — When members of Danville High School's Library Club learned a local child-development center had been affected by the state's budget impasse, they used a portion of their proceeds from a fundraiser to help out.

Librarian and club sponsor Kurt Willer used the donation to purchase crayons and water colors, aluminum foil and craft foam, paint brushes and other educational materials.

"They felt it was a good way for older students to give back to younger students in a kind of immediate, tangible way," he said.

Willer learned of the need for the materials from another educator in the Danville school district, and he fully supported the donation. His daughter — Julia, now 12 — attended the center for two years.

"They did an excellent job of preparing her for the structure and routine of a school environment through not only building academic but also social skills," said Willer, who called the instruction "quite tactile and engaging.

"Preschool kids need that tactile learning," he continued. "They need to be able to put their hands on an object, manipulate it and work with different textures and colors, and that's why all these consumables are important."

The email was sent by Laurie Johnson, an instructional aide at Meade Park Elementary, whose 5-year-old daughter, Brooklyn, has attended the center since she was 15 months old. Since sending the email district-wide and sharing the need on social media, Johnson said she has collected several trunk-loads of materials — and she hopes that continues.

"There's still a need," Johnson said.

DACC's Child Development Center provides preschool programming for children, ages 2 to 5, of college students, faculty and community members. Currently, enrollment is 56.

It's also a learning laboratory for students in DACC's early childhood program, and students can do their internship there.

"It also provides observation and interaction opportunities for transfer students going into elementary education or psychology and nursing students," Director Ana Nasser said.

Nasser said the center used to have a toddler classroom for children 15 to 24 months. But she had to close it last year due to uncertainty in state funding.

The center — which had about $450,000 in expenditures last year — is primarily funded through its students' tuition and fees, said Chief Financial Officer Tammy Clark-Betancourt. The rest is covered with the college's operating revenues.

Clark-Betancourt said departments across campus have had to look for even more ways to tighten their belt during the state's budget crisis.

In fiscal 2015, the last year the state passed a budget, the college received a little less than $4 million. The next year, it received only a little more than $900,000, and the following year, it received a little over $1.8 million.

"Those two years combined, we should've gotten $8 million, but we only got about $2.8 million under the stopgap" budget, Clark-Betancourt said.

Officials are hoping to get at least $1.8 million in state funding in the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1. They're also looking for new revenue and ways to get resources.

To that end, Nasser said that for the first time in her 28 years at DACC, she sent a letter home with parents, asking them to consider donating items — not just craft supplies, but supplies like Kleenex and Q-tips, printer ink, dry erase markers and erasers, chalk and bubbles.

"It could be something they already have at home that they don't need or use anymore," said Nasser, who is also accepting gift cards to Shick's Office Supply, Arnold's and discount stores.

Nasser said she's grateful for the donations that have come in from the library club, Meade Park and Mark Denman Elementary, as well as former parents like Willer and his wife, Melissa, "who remembered us after all of these years.

"It's reminded me how wonderful the people in this town ... and our county are."