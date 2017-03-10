No word on Groce's future

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Illinois men's basketball coach, John Groce, returns with his team to FlightStar following their defeat to Michigan in Washington D.C. The group, including Athletic Director, Josh Whitman, returned in Savoy on Friday, March 10, 2017.

SAVOY — John Groce exited Illinois’ team charter with his daughter, Cate, in his arms, making his way down the stairs on a windy Friday afternoon.

The Illini arrived on time at Willard Airport, just before 4 p.m., after a short, disappointing stay in Washington, D.C., for the Big Ten tournament. It was a second-round exit for Illinois following a 75-55 loss to a Michigan team that upset top-seeded Purdue early Friday afternoon before the Illini left the nation’s capital.

After dropping off his daughter with his wife, Allison, Groce headed back to his team, declining an interview request on his return trip to the tarmac and the team bus that would depart roughly 15 minutes later for campus.

“Now’s not the time,” Groce said.

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman never left the tarmac, and sports information director Kent Brown said the status quo was still in place. Whitman would not be available for an interview.

No press conference was scheduled or happened after Illinois’ return from Washington, D.C., and Brown said nothing was scheduled for Saturday or Sunday. The Illini will likely receive an NIT berth, and Brown said Illinois had put in a bid to host the first two rounds.

The NIT selection show is set for 7:30 p.m. Sunday after the NCAA tournament field is announced. Illinois is unlikely to hear its named called in the latter, making for four straight seasons without a berth in the premier postseason tournament.