TheMJs, March 10, 2017

On Fridays, staff writer Marcus Jackson (@MarcusJ_NG) provides a quick glance at the best that Twitter has to offer.

TOP TWEETS

Politics

Please tell me how slaves were immigrants? You can't emigrate if you're forcefully taken from your land and brought to another. — Colin Field (@ColinFieldMusic) March 6, 2017

— Former presidential candidate and Trump Cabinet member Ben Carson made a comment at a recent speaking engagement calling slaves immigrants. Immigrants choose to come to the U.S., Dr. Carson.

Music

Ed Sheeran did not write Dive for you to use 'Don't call me baby unless you mean it' as a selfie caption — Sarah Al Kaissi (@sarahalkaissi) March 4, 2017

— One of the best songs on Sheeran's new album features this line, and certainly emotional kids all over will use it to caption their selfies. Let's not let this become a thing, please.

Hollywood

All of a sudden everyone's "how are you!" turns to "how arrrrrre you??????" know what I'm saying? No? Yes? Ah — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 6, 2017

— The model revealed this week in a Vogue essay that she has dealt with postpartum depression since the birth of her daughter last year. Now she's revealing that people aren't sure how to act around her. But it was awfully nice of her to share her struggle.

Local

If anyone needs evidence on the impact of the arts in education look no further than the messages about the passing of Willie T Summerville. — Lisa Storm Fink (@fink_girl) March 8, 2017

— I knew he was a big-time local figure, but had no idea Summerville's reach until this week, when tributes came in from all corners.

Sports

REPORT: Sources confirm that Mike Glennon has no clue why the Chicago Bears or any other team would be interested in him. pic.twitter.com/LjQGuw0sSR — Faux NFL Network™ (@FauxNFLnetwork) March 7, 2017

— All of a sudden, the Tampa Bay backup is the hot free-agent quarterback on the market, as this parody account alludes to. Goes to show how few people on the planet can play quarterback well in the NFL.

WHAT WILL BE TRENDING THIS WEEKEND

— #SelectionSunday

— Scarlett Johansson

— #WeakBubble

— The Wall

— #SaturdayMorningTrumpTweets

WHAT WAS TRENDING THURSDAY

— #RIPBig

— #RussianTVShows

— The Notorious B.I.G.

— House Ways and Means Committee

— Julian Assange

