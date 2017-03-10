Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

#TheMJs, March 10, 2017
#TheMJs, March 10, 2017

Fri, 03/10/2017 - 7:00am | Marcus Jackson

On Fridays, staff writer Marcus Jackson (@MarcusJ_NG) provides a quick glance at the best that Twitter has to offer.

TOP TWEETS

Politics

— Former presidential candidate and Trump Cabinet member Ben Carson made a comment at a recent speaking engagement calling slaves immigrants. Immigrants choose to come to the U.S., Dr. Carson.

Music

— One of the best songs on Sheeran's new album features this line, and certainly emotional kids all over will use it to caption their selfies. Let's not let this become a thing, please.

Hollywood

— The model revealed this week in a Vogue essay that she has dealt with postpartum depression since the birth of her daughter last year. Now she's revealing that people aren't sure how to act around her. But it was awfully nice of her to share her struggle.

Local

— I knew he was a big-time local figure, but had no idea Summerville's reach until this week, when tributes came in from all corners.

Sports

— All of a sudden, the Tampa Bay backup is the hot free-agent quarterback on the market, as this parody account alludes to. Goes to show how few people on the planet can play quarterback well in the NFL.

WHAT WILL BE TRENDING THIS WEEKEND

— #SelectionSunday
— Scarlett Johansson
— #WeakBubble
— The Wall
— #SaturdayMorningTrumpTweets

WHAT WAS TRENDING THURSDAY

— #RIPBig
— #RussianTVShows
— The Notorious B.I.G.
— House Ways and Means Committee
— Julian Assange

BE SURE TO FOLLOW

Anthony Zilis (@adzilis)

Our prep-sports coordinator is all over Monticello's run to the state finals. And in addition to his written contributions, he produces some cool videos that you must see.

