Tom's #Mailbag, March 10, 2017

Got a question for Tom? Ask it here

Frequent mailbag questions about Garth Brooks, the Cubs trophy, Golden Corral and town hall meetings have been replaced by frequent questions about unkempt homes, Chick Fil A and road conditions.

Also these: an MTD bus accident unrelated to Unofficial, a local government employees headcount, Gander Mountain, Kraft, Anytime Fitness, a mysterious display of shoes, voting center and the Orpheum Children's Museum.

Pavement markings

"I would like to know when Urbana and Champaign are going to get out and paint the lines on the streets. They are so worn away they are barely visible and some are completely gone. At night and especially if it's raining you're pretty much on your own as to where the lines might be."

In Champaign, said public works spokesman Kris Koester, about $200,000 is budgeted annually for updating pavement markings. "Each year, public works staff outline what areas need updated for the following calendar year.Then a request for bids goes out to obtain a vendor to complete the work."

In the next month or so, he said, the city will publish a "Construction 2017 Map" which will outline all areas to undergo construction this year, including pavement marking work.

There is no backlog, he said, but there's a lag time which can be made worse by weather, traffic and other types of wear and tear.

In Urbana, Public Works Director Bill Gray said the city undertakes pavement marking every year.

"Some of this work is contracted out (long solid lines and bike lanes) and also performed with in-house crews (around schools and business districts, stop bars, crosswalks, yellow curbs, and parking lots)," he said.

Bus accident

"Didn't see an article about the MTD bus that crashed into Carle's Pulmonary Rehab building at the corner of University and Lincoln last Friday evening. Any connection to 'Unofficial?'"

Nope, not related to Unofficial and not a DUI.

However ...

MTD bus driver Gregory Howell told police he fell asleep at the wheel of the bus around 5 a.m. Saturday, veered off the road and hit the building while driving back to the MTD garage. There were no passengers on the bus.

Howell was not injured although he was taken to the hospital, per MTD protocol.

He was ticketed for improper lane usage, said police.

The incident was not immediately reported as Howell "thought he had hit a small pole," he told police.

Damage to the Carle building included a broken window and some structural damage.

Damage to the bus was basically a scuffed bumper and a side mirror that got knocked off, said MTD Managing Director Karl Gnadt. The bus is not in service at this time.

Gnadt said that the incident is under investigation.

And he said that since it's a personnel issue he couldn't comment on discipline, although he noted Howell "is currently an employee of the MTD."

More vacant homes

"There are two old houses on the west side of Staley Road, south of Springfield Avenue, that appear to be abandoned. The blue one is in serious disrepair with large garbage items in the yard. I used to see cars parked there and a large Dumpster in the yard, but that was removed and no cars for months either. At what point will the city intervene?"

Both of these properties are outside of the city of Champaign and in unincorporated Champaign County.

John Hall, Champaign County's zoning administrator, said his department is aware of the blue-painted house at 811 S. Staley Road.

"We have been in contact with this owner since October 2016 regarding cleanup of the property. The last communication we had with the owner was in January 2017 and the owner was waiting for the ground to get more firm to allow more cleanup," Hall said. "We'll let the owner know of these additional complaints and hope that this gets cleaned up soon before we have to have a legal case."

As for the house at 1015 S. Staley, Hall said there have been no complaints "and as far as we know, the structures are not open to intrusion. Being vacant is not a violation in the unincorporated area, provided the structure is not open to intrusion."

Champaign vacant house

"I drive down Duncan Avenue between Springfield and Kirby all the time. There is an abandoned house at 505 S. Duncan that is starting to fall into disrepair. Do you know who owns them and what the status of the house is?"

The city of Champaign's Neighborhood Services Department issued a "notice to abate" to the property owner, Larry Johnson, last July and nothing happened.

But in November Regions Bank filed a mortgage foreclosure on the property and it appears that process is in its final stages, said David Oliver, Champaign's code compliance manager.

He said a city housing inspector identified "housing and property maintenance deficiencies and will be issuing a notice to the owner of record and to the mortgage company. Unfortunately, the city will most likely be abating the property maintenance issues, with the housing issues not being resolved until the foreclosure action is complete."

More chain restaurants!

"Bloomington/Normal has two excellent restaurants that would fit nicely in C-U. Any word on Chick-fil-A or Jason's Deli coming here?"

You're kidding, right? You want more chain restaurants?

How about supporting the locally owned restaurants we already have?

Last year we asked Chick-fil-A whether it was interested in the C-U market and got the following response: "Although we would like to accommodate all location requests, our Chick-fil-A Restaurant new opening locations are determined through market research and analysis.

"Our current new markets are New York, Washington, Oregon and Michigan. We hope to open our first restaurant in Nevada by 2017 and are looking to identify sites in the near future."

As for Jason's Deli, we asked for a comment and never heard back.

Crumbling bridge?

"The Mattis Avenue overpass over I-57 seems to be crumbling away on the topside. The east lane is much worse than the west lane. Is it safe?"

That bridge is controlled by the state of Illinois and Kensil Garnett, IDOT deputy director and region 3 engineer, said although it looks bad it is structurally sound.

"This structure, despite the bad appearance and rough ride quality is safe," he said. "This structure receives in-depth inspections every 12 months, as well as frequent on-site reviews by maintenance personnel. IDOT forces conduct partial depth and full depth patching on an annual basis to keep this structure safe until replacement can be funded."

Yard sale?

"On I-57 between mile markers 255 and 256 going south, there is a fenced field with shoes on each fence post. Some are ladies shoes, others are sneakers, etc. What is the significance of the shoes on the fence posts?"

Garnett and his crews are aware of the shoes, which I have never noticed.

"There were a couple of boots in that area for quite some time, but nothing more," he said. "Our Operations staff responsible for maintenance in this area figured the farmer was marking approximate tile locations or something of that nature. However, there have been many more shoes added just recently. We will remove the shoes from the fence as time permits."

Gander Mountain future

"Love the Mailbag, very informative. Heard anything about the local Gander Mountain store closing."

These are tough times in the retail business and Gander Mountain is no exception.

Staples announced Thursday that it was closing 70 stores in North America.

Appliance store H.H. Gregg said it would close 88 of its 220 stores, including the one in Champaign.

J.C. Penney reported last month that it would close 130 to 140 stores this year. Morningstar Credit Ratings identified 39 malls where Penney stores are likely to close but the Champaign store wasn't one of them.

Macy's has said it would close 100 stores this year.

As for Gander Mountain, Reuters reported last month that the St. Paul, Minn.-based sporting goods retailer was preparing for bankruptcy.

Gander Mountain operates 160 stores in 27 states, including 50 — like Champaign — that opened in the last five years.

Recycled questions

"I remember reading about the new owners of the property at the corner of Philo Road & Windsor working with the city of Urbana on some type of development and possible addition to Meadowbrook Park. Unfortunately, that corner appears neglected. Any word on what may happen there?"

We answered this question last October. And nothing has changed, said Urbana Park District Executive Direcor Tim Bartlett.

and

"We were wondering what is going in the old Carlos O'Kelly's building? There has been some remodeling going on inside for about a month now."

A $385,702 building permit was issued in December to remodel the space and to create two spaces for future tenants, as we reported in January. "Former restaurant being turned into two spaces for future leasing for retail," says the permit. http://www.news-gazette.com/news/local/2017-01-06/toms-mailbag-jan-6-2017.html

Government employees

"What's the total number of government employees at the city of Urbana, city of Champaign, and Champaign County government; and what's the total dollar amount in employee payroll it costs the governments of the city of Urbana, city of Champaign and the Champaign County government per year?"

All of theses figures come from the individual government's 2016 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report:

Champaign County 914.2 (includes nursing home and Regional Planning Commission)

City of Champaign 531

City of Urbana 270

Employee payroll (from various sources)

Champaign County Salaries $36.23 million

Fringe Benefits $21.85 million

City of Champaign (personnel costs) $57.27 million (city budget)

City of Urbana Salaries $18.14 million

Total personnel costs $24.48 million

Children's museum

"On the subject of the Orpheum, why is the children's museum in Champaign-Urbana so small and not as developed as those in other communities? We have so many resources with the University of Illinois and research park corporations that it seems we could do better."

Perhaps the museum could use your expertise.

Here's a statement from Angela Urban, president of the museum's board:

"At the Orpheum Children's Science Museum, we are committed to reflect the needs of this community and surrounding areas, as well as become a main destination for central Illinois. We completely agree that this community deserves the best. We live in a unique location with access to scientists, engineers, and other experienced professionals who could assist this non-profit children's science museum in realizing its full potential. We want to provide exceptional exhibits and programs to the public and the member families we serve.

"As such, we would like to invite any interested community member or expert into our planning process. Our goal is to create a better way forward for the museum by providing additional resources to the public as well as developing a unified vision and plan for the future of this museum.

"In fact, this is an exciting time to get involved, as we have several prospects on the horizon. If you know someone who is interested in joining the board of directors or wishes to volunteer in any capacity, please contact us: info@orpheumkids.com."

Polling place consolidation

"Thank you for the reporting about precinct consolidation and the county board. I have a few more questions:

"Is the $10,000 savings figure for each election or is it for both of the spring elections? Hulten said it costs $1,000-$1,250 (five judges at $200-$250) for a single location, plus possibly facility and other logistical fees. If they wanted to consolidate 10 UI precincts to the Illini Union and merge two locations in the Brookens building, that sounds like $10,000-plus per election and more like $20,000 for the pair of spring elections.

"What happened with the Brookens location? That was especially perplexing. Why anyone would insist that they run a precinct in the Brookens gym and a universal polling location in the county clerk office in the same building? The clerk wanted to consolidate two voting locations that are possibly a few hundred feet apart inside the same building. Did the county board end up reversing the decision to consolidate those locations as well?"

The county was able to consolidate four Urbana poling places for the Feb. 28 primary (Urbana only). That saved between $3,000 and $4,00, said Hulten.

The extra seven locations required for the April 4 election (Champaign and Urbana) will cost the county between $1,000 and $1,500 for each location, he said.

Under his initial polling place consolidation proposal, Hulten said total savings would have been approximately $15,000.

Regarding your second question, the two Urbana precincts — Cunningham 18 and 19 — both voted at and will continue to vote at the county clerk's office. That resulted in a smaller saving, Hulten said.

Kraft tours

"Is the giant elbow macaroni noodle at Kraft Foods solid or hollow? Also, does Kraft ever offer tours of their facility?"

"We don't offer tours of our facility to maintain our focus on production, safety within our facilities and the proprietary nature of our production processes," said Lynne Galia of The Kraft Heinz Company.

Anytime Fitness

"Is Champaign still supposed to be getting an Anytime Fitness and when is it supposed to open? I originally heard it was opening in summer 2016, but that's long gone."

Aaron Mullet, the owner of the business at 109 W. John St. Champaign, said he hopes to be open in April.