Urbana parolee facing drug, gun charges

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Curtis Coleman

URBANA — An Urbana man on parole for a drug-related offense is in police custody on drug and gun charges.

Curtis Coleman, 33, who listed addresses in the 1100 block of West Church Street and the 1800 block of Oliver Drive, was arraigned Thursday on charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.

An Urbana police report said street crimes investigators from Champaign, Urbana and the Champaign County Sheriff's Office did a court-authorized search Tuesday of Coleman's apartment on Oliver Drive.

They found more than 8.3 ounces (240 grams) of suspected cocaine, about 3.1 ounces of cannabis, two guns, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

Coleman was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a Class X felony carrying penalties ranging from six to 30 years in prison upon conviction. The unlawful use of weapons charge is a Class 2 felony.

Court records show that Coleman is on parole for a 2013 conviction for possession with intent to deliver cannabis.

He also had other convictions for possession with intent to deliver cannabis, obstructing justice, unlawful use of weapons by a felon and resisting a peace officer dating to 2001. He also had a juvenile adjudication for aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Judge Brett Olmstead set bond on a warrant for Coleman's arrest, issued Wednesday, at $200,000.

Coleman remained in the county jail Friday and was scheduled to be back in court March 31 for a probable cause hearing.