Area history, March 11, 2017

Today is Saturday, March 11, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1917, it was announced that a 10-story steel, terra cotta and concrete construction hotel and dormitory would be erected at 602 E. John St., C, at a cost of about $500,0000. It was to be completed by Sept. 1, 1917. It would be maintained for young men only.

In 1967, Champaign sank five free throws in the final 38 seconds to hold off scrappy St. Anne in the finals of the Urbana Sectional. It gave the Maroons their first trip to the Sweet 16 since 1957. Next up was the Normal Supersectional against Stephen Decatur. The Reds downed Lincoln, 61-54.

In 2002, Illinois was to open the NCAA tournament with a game at the United Center in Chicago. The 4th-seeded Illini would play San Diego State.