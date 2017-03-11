Area history, March 11, 2017
Today is Saturday, March 11, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1917, it was announced that a 10-story steel, terra cotta and concrete construction hotel and dormitory would be erected at 602 E. John St., C, at a cost of about $500,0000. It was to be completed by Sept. 1, 1917. It would be maintained for young men only.
In 1967, Champaign sank five free throws in the final 38 seconds to hold off scrappy St. Anne in the finals of the Urbana Sectional. It gave the Maroons their first trip to the Sweet 16 since 1957. Next up was the Normal Supersectional against Stephen Decatur. The Reds downed Lincoln, 61-54.
In 2002, Illinois was to open the NCAA tournament with a game at the United Center in Chicago. The 4th-seeded Illini would play San Diego State.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.