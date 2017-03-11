Danville High students give a little food feedback

Photo by: Noelle McGee/The News-Gazette Beth Brown, Danville High School's kitchen manager, serves a portion of mini-cheese ravioli to Roderick Harmon on Friday at the school. Harmon's U.S. history class was taste-testing seven new entrees that could be added to the lunch menu. next month. Image

DANVILLE — Fifty minutes before their lunch period on Friday, juniors in Mark Bacys' U.S. history class at Danville High School sat down to a gourmet feast.

The menu: small plates of lasagna, a breakfast burrito, mini-cheese ravioli, pepperjack cheese enchiladas, pizzeria-style double-cheese pizza and teriyaki chicken and General Tso's chicken, both over fried rice.

"This is going to be my lunch today," Kayla Liggett said, balancing two plates of food.

The spread was put on by Danville schools food service Director Greg Lazzell and members of the high school's kitchen staff. They were actually conducting a taste test to help them determine what new entrees to add to the lunch menu.

"When we talked to the students, they said, 'We'd like to see more variety,'" Lazzell said. "We want to make that happen."

Superintendent Alicia Geddis said adding more options is just one of the recommendations that's been made by high school students.

Earlier this year, she and other officials initiated informal conversations with students to gauge how they feel about the school environment in an effort to make it more student-friendly and give students more ownership in their education. Caitlin Megginson's English class even made a project out of it, outlining their ideas for improvements in letters to the superintendent.

Other suggestions included relaxing the dress code to include jeans and hoodies and going "green."

"They don't like the fact that we don't recycle," Geddis said.

The Ownership in Education Committee is currently studying the dress code idea. And Geddis said officials will look into recycling options the next time the district goes out for garbage bids.

Survey says ...

Another suggestion: Larger food portions.

Unfortunately, Geddis said, portion sizes are set by the USDA.

However, she and Lazzell said they are able and happy to add more variety to the menu.

"There's definitely more options from vendors now," Lazzell said, adding they all meet the USDA's healthier guidelines, aimed at reducing fat, sugar and salt. "The guidelines were in flux for a while, so vendors were taking a wait-and-see approach before they put out more items. ... They're doing a much better job, especially with bread and bread products."

Lazzell set up the taste test with Megginson and Bacys' classes on Friday. Next week, student advisory board members will get to sample even more new items.

In both classes, Lazzell asked students to try all seven entrees, then mark whether or not they liked them on a survey.

"Be honest. If you like them, we'll implement them into next month's menu," said Lazzell, who also encouraged students to jot down other suggestions.

"What would you like to see on the menu ... or in the cafeteria?" he continued, adding the basement cafeteria will be getting a make-over with new tables and chairs next year. "We want to know what we're doing right, what we're doing wrong and what we can do better."

How about tilapia?

"Bring back the breaded chicken sandwich," said Liggett, who stopped eating it when the breaded patty was switched with an unbreaded version. "It looks kind of fake."

"We need salt on pretzels and salsa con queso," Jacquan Johnson suggested.

"I like salt, but the government doesn't like salt," Lazzell said, shrugging his shoulders.

"I'm a fish type of person," said Brielle Bullock. "I like my fish to taste like, you know, like when it's fresh out of the ocean. But some days, it does not taste like that."

"What if I put some type of unbreaded fish on the menu like tilapia?" Lazzell asked, getting a nod of approval from Bullock.

Lazzell said students in the first taste-testing suggested expanding beverage choices.

"Two or three of them wanted strawberry milk," he said. "That's already been ordered, and it will be here on Monday. They'll get to try it before they leave on spring break."

Students said they appreciate having an open dialogue with Geddis and other administrators — and that their ideas are being taken to heart.

"It's nice to have a say in what we eat because we're the ones who have to eat it," said Anthony Latham.

"I think it's the first step in greater things to come," Johnson added.