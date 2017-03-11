Forerunner of Ebertfest to celebrate 20 years

Photo by: Provided Robert Patterson, left, and Donna Cox use shutter glasses to look at stereoscopic projections on the walls of the National Center for Supercomputing Applications' Virtual Reality CAVE in the late 1990s. They were using NCSA's Virtual Director to fly around a visualization of the National Science Foundation Network's internet backbone, as well as client networks. Image

URBANA — Twenty years ago, the University of Illinois threw a big birthday party for the all-knowing computer HAL-9000 in "2001: A Space Odyssey."

Even Wired magazine covered Cyberfest, sending writer David S. Kestenbaum to Urbana, which he described as a "technological mecca in this rural desert." He called the fictional HAL, famously born in Urbana, "the unspoken inspiration for artificial intelligence researchers here and elsewhere."

Meant to celebrate the role of computers in our lives, the 1997 Cyberfest featured cutting-edge performances, film screenings and talks campuswide. Most notably, there was a live interview via satellite with "2001" author Arthur C. Clarke from his home in Sri Lanka, with Roger Ebert interviewing him.

On Monday, the National Center for Supercomputing Applications, the UI College of Media and Ebertfest will host a 20th anniversary celebration of Cyberfest, which led to the founding of Roger Ebert's Film Festival, now in its 19th year.

The events will be at NCSA, 1205 W. Clark St., U, and feature a panel discussion with Ebertfest executive producer/emcee Chaz Ebert, Ebertfest director Nate Kohn and technology experts.

"We organized this celebration not only to honor the campus' past efforts, but also to use it as a beacon for our contemporary moment," said Veronica Paredes, postdoctoral research associate in Media and Cinema Studies and at the NCSA. "How can the interdisciplinary generosity and intellectual boldness of the 1997 Cyberfest celebration guide us now?"

The 2017 Cyberfest will be streamed online. Besides the panel discussion, there will be a public reception from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. featuring immersive, interactive demonstrations from NCSA's Advanced Visualization Lab, the Critical Technology Studies Lab and the NCSA Creativity Lab.

Following that, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., will be the panel discussion, "The Impact of Cyberfest on Culture and Society." Besides Kohn and Ebert, the panelists will be:

— Donna Cox, a world-renowned scientific visualization artist and head of NCSA's Advanced Visualization Lab.

— Entrepreneur Brand Fortner, an adviser to NCSA and a longtime Ebertfest supporter.

— Julie Turnock, a UI associate professor of media and cinema studies.

— Robin Bargar, executive director of the Studio for International Media & Technology and a professor in the School of Arts & Media and the School of Computing Sciences & Engineering at the University of Salford, Manchester, England.

— Insook Choi, chair of Interdisciplinary Arts & Technology and a professor in the School of Arts and Media at the University of Salford.

Among the questions the panelists will address are: What long-lasting impact did Cyberfest have? And how have campus collaborations and discussions around the role of computers in humans' lives developed since 1997?

For the 1997 Cyberfest, Bargar and Choi — both were then at the UI — created the virtual-reality performance, "Machine Child," presented at Krannert Center. The piece will not be presented at the 2017 Cyberfest but will be a topic of discussion.