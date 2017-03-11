Illinois fires Groce

CHAMPAIGN — The video that played before Illinois’ starting lineup was announced this season at State Farm Center featured some of the top moments in the modern era of Illini basketball.

Nick Anderson hitting the buzzer-beating three-pointer to win at Indiana in 1989.

Frank Williams’ driving layup at Minnesota to clinch the 2002 Big Ten title.

Deron Williams’ late three-pointer against Arizona in the Elite Eight in 2005.

Tyler Griffey’s game-winning layup to beat No. 1 Indiana in 2013.

That Griffey highlight was the last major moment for Illinois basketball.

A diminishing return of on-the-court results the past four seasons prompted a change.

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman announced he fired Illini coach John Groce on Saturday afternoon after the Illini fell 75-55 to Michigan in the second round of the Big Ten tournament on Thursday in Washington, D.C., leaving them 95-75 overall under Groce with a 37-53 mark in conference games.

Jamall Walker was elevated to interim head coach while a national search for a new coach begins. Groce will receive approximately a $1.7 million buyout.

"I want to thank John Groce and his staff for their tireless efforts over these past five years," Whitman said in a release. "In many ways, John is a model leader. He exudes optimism and tackles every day with unbelievable energy. He has the highest integrity. He has been an active presence in our community and a strong public ambassador for Illinois Basketball. Most importantly, he loves his players unconditionally and helps them develop into young men prepared for the next stages of their lives. Our student-athletes are having a positive experience, achieving record heights in the classroom, and leaving campus as proud graduates with bright futures.

"Under his leadership, regrettably, we were not able to sustain the level of competitive excellence that we expect at the University of Illinois. But that should do nothing to detract from the many wonderful things John has done on behalf of Illinois Basketball during his tenure. We wish John, Allison, and their three children nothing but the best, and we thank his staff and their families as well for their many contributions to our program. All will be missed."

Griffey’s game winner against the Hoosiers marked the turning point of Groce’s first — and ultimately best — season at Illinois. The Illini started Big Ten play 2-7 during the 2012-13 season, a trend repeated in the next few years, but won six of its last nine conference games starting with that victory against Indiana.

A 1-1 stay in the Big Ten tournament was still enough for an NCAA tournament berth.

Illinois topped Colorado in the opening round and came within four points of a Sweet 16 berth in a loss to Miami that also prompted an NCAA rule change after a controversial determination of possession late in the game that favored the Hurricanes.

But that was the last of Illinois’ major postseason success under Groce.

The 2013-14 team came one Tracy Abrams runner from beating Michigan in the Big Ten tournament and likely securing another NCAA tournament berth. They fell in the second round of the NIT.

The 2014-15 team cratered in the Big Ten tournament, losing by 18 to Michigan, before no-showing its NIT opener in a 21-point loss at Alabama. The 2015-16 team, riddled by injuries, missed out on postseason basketball altogether, and this year’s NIT berth was a letdown for a team with NCAA aspirations and expectations.

Groce’s best season came with all Bruce Weber players, and even then — with that late Big Ten run — still finished 8-10 in the conference.

The next four seasons continued the trend.

A 2-8 start to league play in 2013-14 followed by a slightly better 3-5 start in 2014-15.

The last two seasons — 3-8 both last year and this year — was more of the same.

The on-the-court disappointments were matched with recruiting misses and off-the-court trouble.

Groce regularly failed to land his top targets, particularly point guards.

After Quentin Snider decommitted at the last second in the 2014 class, Illinois was the runner-up for both Jawun Evans and Jalen Brunson a year later.

The Illini got hat-tricked by Cliff Alexander and could go into the 2017-18 season with just one player from the city of Chicago (D.J. Williams) on the roster.

Groce recruited a strong 2017 class — the best in the Big Ten — but even landing a five-star center in Jeremiah Tilmon, an East St. Louis product, and several good guards wasn’t enough.

Away from basketball, multiple players were suspended, arrested or both between the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

The latter was the worst. Four players were arrested from August 2015 trhough March 2016 and two — Darius Paul (for the second time) and Kendrick Nunn — were dismissed from the team.

Illinois’ next coach will be its fifth in the last 20 years after Lou Henson spent 21 seasons in Champaign and won 423 games.

Groce was the second-longest tenured among the four since Henson at five seasons to Weber’s nine.

That next Illinois coach will be tasked with rebuilding the reputation of the Illini basketball program.

Attendance has dipped, Illinois hasn’t finished better than seventh in the Big Ten since the 2010-11 season and its four-year absence from the NCAA tournament is the longest since Henson’s first five seasons in the late 1970s.