LIVE! John Groce fired

5:40 p.m.

Groce said he harbors no ill will towards Illinois.

"I wish this place nothing but success," Groce said. "It's been a privilege. It's been a real blessing."

Groce said he wanted to coach in the NIT game should Illinois receive a bid, but that wasn't his decision.

5:35 p.m.

Groce said he didn't go into this season thinking he was coaching for his job this season.

"Obviously, there's pressure everywhere," Groce said. "That's the nature of the job. We really did a best job to keep our guys focused. For me, it was one day at a time. My wife really reminds me of that."

Groce said it's hard to walk away from the incoming recruits that Illinois has landed.

"I'll have a conversation with them soon," Groce said. "I don't have any regrets just because of the way we do things."

5:32 p.m.

Groce said Whitman's decision to fire him surprised him.

"I certainly respect him," Groce said. "I want to learn from every circumstance. I haven't had a lot of time over the last few hours. It's no secret. There's some things that everything falls on me. I'm taking responsibility for everything."

Groce said there were some challenges in the last five years that were out of his control.

"You take responsibility for everything when you're a leader," Groce said. "That's what I'm going to do."

5:30 p.m.

John Groce thanks the players he's coached at Illinois early on in his remarks.

"I have great respect for those guys battling through a lot of different things over the last five years," Groce said. "The way that they fought, my goodness. You saw that here at the end of this season."

Along with the fans.

"We're very thankful for them," he said.

"The one thing, and I told my wife this, I feel like this is a much better place than when we started March 29, 2012, on a lot of fronts," Groce said. "We focused on trying to help these guys grow as players. That was not a cliche. That was real."

Groce said he's received more than 170 text messages in the last few hours from friends, families and fellow coaches.

"We're very blessed to have an opportunity at such a special place," Groce said.

5:21 p.m.

Josh Whitman said this was one of the toughest decisions he's had to make in his professional career.

"It's no secret that John and I have gotten to be good friends," Whitman said. "I hope this is a relationship that can endure after he's gone."

Whitman didn't have a timeline for when a new coach would be on board at Illinois.

"Current players who might start to think about going elsewhere," Whitman said, "the less time we can have with it vacant, the better."

5:18 p.m.

Whitman said he wants to find a new coach who is a good fit, has head coaching experience, is a dynamic recruiter and is a strong leader with high integrity.

"You want to find somebody who appreciates the University of Illinois," Whitman said.

Whitman said he will not use a search firm in finding a new coach.

"One of the reasons I thought it was important to make the decision today is that this decision is based on our performance," Whitman said.

Whitman said he will reach out to Illinois signees Jeremiah Tilmon, Trent Frazier, Javon Pickett and Da'Monte Williams.

"I look forward to talking to them over the next few days," Whitman said.

Whitman said the conversation with the team, when he informed them of a change, "went fine."

"You spend a lot of time with those people," Whitman said. "These guys are really their surrogate parents when they're here on our campus. A lot of emotion. The players certainly care about their coaches."

5:11 p.m.

Whitman said that Groce wanted to coach the Illini in the postseason, whether that's in the NCAA tournament, NIT or CBI.

"We felt this was the right move for our program to make a clean break today," Whitman said.

Josh Whitman said the rest of the coaching staff will stay intact, with Darren Hertz being elevated from his role to an assistant coach. Jamall Walker is now the program's interim coach, but didn't say whether he would consider Walker for the full-time gig.

"I don't want to comment on any specifics in the search," Whitman said.

The expectation, Whitman said, is for the rest of the assistant coaches to move on to new programs, but didn't say whether Walker, Paris Parham or Dustin Ford were let go today.

"The future for Illinois basketball is bright," Whitman said. "It's an unbelievable program with almost unmatched tradition."

Whitman said that today is not a day of celebration considering Groce lost his job.

"I wish people could see all the effort and the energy that goes into running a high-major college basketball program," Whitman said. "It is an incredibly intense experience. These guys, for the last five years, have laid it on the line to this university."

5:05 p.m.

Whitman starts off presser saying it's a tough day to let one of his good friends go.

Whitman met with Groce today and informed him of the change about 1 p.m. today.

"He handled it with grace and with humility," Whitman said.

After the meeting with Groce, Whitman met with the team, coaching staff and then reached out to recruits.

"I can tell you there will not be an announcement on Monday," Whitman said. "This will be a more traditional process than what we went through a year ago."

Whitman said this decision wasn't the culmination of one game and that he's been evaluating the program since his first day on the job back in 2016.

"Our athletes left here better people, better students, better athletes," Whitman said.

"The challenge for me is my decisions have to be based on what's in our best long-term interests. I was here 10 years ago. I saw the energy. I felt the environment at State Farm Center where you couldn't find a ticket."

Whitman said he made the decision today.

"I was able to reach a point of peace," Whitman said. "I'm not someone to wait. I didn't think it would be fair to John or the other people in the program."

5 p.m.

Josh Whitman arrived at 4:59 p.m., dressed in black suit and orange tie.

Whitman expected to make a statement, then take questions.

Same for John Groce after Whitman is done

4:46 p.m.

Scott Richey and Matt Daniels are set up here at Memorial Stadium as the sun is about set on a late Saturday afternoon here in Champaign.

Josh Whitman is slated to address the media here momentarily after annoucing two hours earlier that he has fired John Groce after five seasons in charge of the Illini.

Groce is slated to be in attendance. Not sure how long he might talk or if he'll take any questions.

This is the second firing Whitman has done in his one-year tenure at his alma mater after he let Bill Cubit go on March 5, 2016, and then hiring Lovie Smith two days later.

Whoever Whitman hires (here's a look at 10 possible replacements) will mark his third hire since replacing Mike Thomas last year.

Smith and new volleyball coach Chris Tamas, who Illinois hired last month, are the two new head coaches Whitman has brought in during his short tenure leading the Illini athletic department.

4:37 p.m.

Speculation circled for several months concerning John Groce and his future with the Illinois basketball program. After a 75-55 loss to Michigan and second-round exit in the Big Ten tournament on Thursday, Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman announced he fired Groce on Saturday afternoon.

Illinois went 95-75 in five seasons under Groce, with a 37-53 mark in the Big Ten. The Illini, unlikely to receive an NCAA tournament berth Sunday, will have missed out on the premier postseason tournament for four straight seasons.

Whitman will discuss his decision to fire Groce and name Jamall Walker interim head coach at 5 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.