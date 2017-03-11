A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room

Readers tell us about Friday morning's ticket sales attempts for Garth Brooks. On Saturday afternoon, the State Farm Center still listed tickets as TBA.

They love their Garth, but many really hated the ticket process.

The funniest?

I lost mine in the shopping cart. And I think the Russians had something to do with messing up my Garth ticket plans.

From our email. ...

Michelle Johnson:

I waited online finally got through at about 10:20, had a pair of tickets for decent seats for the 28th, then I got kicked out and back to the waiting room but after my iPad finally caught up, the tickets were still in my cart, only they weren’t the same seats. I was able to complete the transaction and purchased the tickets. Although I was able to get tickets and I am grateful for that, I am kind of mad that I didn’t get the tickets I originally had!



Bubba Strauss:

This was my 22nd time buying tickets for Garth’s shows on this present tour. Never nothing like this in any other of the cities. Had two computers, two phones and my wife on another computer at work trying. Still hoping to get tickets to Champaign concert and treating a local veteran to Garth’s concert there. They’ll have the bugs worked out and I’m sure at least two more shows are going to be added. Just shows how bad the fans in Champaign and the University of Illinois have missed Garth. Best concert ever.



And from our Facebook page. ...

Katy Schaffer: We had 4 center stage ,went to check out and site crashed, now we are out of tickets.



April Wellman: I got right through a little after 10 on the phone but am still waiting on my confirmation email! The charge is pending on my card and I have a confirmation number, but no email.



Dan Outlaw: We had multiple people trying and finally got through at 10:40. It took a lot of patience.



Paul Pearman: More like Garth Crooks, am I right people?



Angie Williams: I had 2nd row tickets, hit checkout and it kicked me back into the waiting room :(



Richard Mullen Landline phone, cell phone and computer all stuck in a waiting room. Never got through.



Debbi Danner I think it would be easier to ask who didn’t have issues. Lost my tickets multiple times.



Dianne Kessler Tellschow: You can thank the ticket scalpers also for there are now a ton of tickets out there for an outrageous price. And shame on Garth for charging $3500/$2500 for VIP tickets. You sir, have turned greedy.



Jared Wolflin: My wife never made out of the waiting room and she logged in at 9 a.m.



Danielle Cruzan: Garth needs to do like Eric Church does and go after the scalpers then release the tickets back to the fans!

Kathy Sansone: I tried both website and phone, and couldn’t get through either way.



Jayme Hoeft: I had 100 level tickets ready to check out and got kicked off.



