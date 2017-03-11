Social media's take on John Groce's firing
As expected, John Groce's firing on Saturday was met with much reaction on Twitter. Take a look.
Be prepared for a barrage of tweets starting in about 15 minutes (or so). Press conference starting soon with Josh Whitman. #Illini
— Scott Richey (@srrichey) March 11, 2017
.@IlliniAD Josh Whitman says he made the decision to fire John Groce on Thursday (after Michigan loss). He informed Groce today. #Illini
— Ryan Baker (@RyanBakerMedia) March 11, 2017
"Today is not a celebration day."
- @IlliniAD, on John Groce's firing https://t.co/zH71aAdvBo
— Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) March 11, 2017
Groce was the best coach I ever played for. I blame the players. They didn't buy in defensively. They laid down. #TNT
— Sam I Am (@B1G_Samb0) March 11, 2017
W/ Illinois firing Groce, Roger Powell, U of I legend & assistant under Bryce Drew @ both Valpo & Vanderbilt, likely will be a candidate
— ScoutingtheMidMajors (@MidMajorScouts) March 11, 2017
Big names pop up for the #Illini basketball job every time it opens. Difference is this time, Illinois has a big-time salesman.
— Dave Wischnowsky (@wischlist) March 11, 2017
Whitman: "It's no secret that John and I have become good friends and I hope that's a relationship that can endure."
— Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) March 11, 2017
Groce: Want to thank our staff. I have the greatest staff and support staff. Those guys busted their tail and really committed. #Illini
— Scott Richey (@srrichey) March 11, 2017
John Groce: "At the end of the day, it's all on me." pic.twitter.com/S1UuM2MIHr
— IllinoisLoyalty (@IllinoisLoyalty) March 11, 2017
Our students left better athletes, better students, and better people because of his mentorship...a legacy more powerful than any W or L.
— Josh Whitman (@IlliniAD) March 11, 2017
LOVE Coach Groce & his staff. I was fortunate to share a big slice of life w/ that crew & wish them the very best. Will always be MY guys
— Preston Brown (@pnbrown2) March 11, 2017
