Social media's take on John Groce's firing

As expected, John Groce's firing on Saturday was met with much reaction on Twitter. Take a look.

Be prepared for a barrage of tweets starting in about 15 minutes (or so). Press conference starting soon with Josh Whitman. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) March 11, 2017

.@IlliniAD Josh Whitman says he made the decision to fire John Groce on Thursday (after Michigan loss). He informed Groce today. #Illini — Ryan Baker (@RyanBakerMedia) March 11, 2017

"Today is not a celebration day."



- @IlliniAD, on John Groce's firing https://t.co/zH71aAdvBo — Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) March 11, 2017

Groce was the best coach I ever played for. I blame the players. They didn't buy in defensively. They laid down. #TNT — Sam I Am (@B1G_Samb0) March 11, 2017

W/ Illinois firing Groce, Roger Powell, U of I legend & assistant under Bryce Drew @ both Valpo & Vanderbilt, likely will be a candidate — ScoutingtheMidMajors (@MidMajorScouts) March 11, 2017

Big names pop up for the #Illini basketball job every time it opens. Difference is this time, Illinois has a big-time salesman. — Dave Wischnowsky (@wischlist) March 11, 2017

Whitman: "It's no secret that John and I have become good friends and I hope that's a relationship that can endure." — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) March 11, 2017

Groce: Want to thank our staff. I have the greatest staff and support staff. Those guys busted their tail and really committed. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) March 11, 2017

John Groce: "At the end of the day, it's all on me." pic.twitter.com/S1UuM2MIHr — IllinoisLoyalty (@IllinoisLoyalty) March 11, 2017

Our students left better athletes, better students, and better people because of his mentorship...a legacy more powerful than any W or L. — Josh Whitman (@IlliniAD) March 11, 2017