Top of the Morning, March 11, 2017
At Tuscola High School, they've converted what years ago was a darkroom into a fully stocked food pantry designed to alleviate hunger among teenagers roaming the hallways.
Yep, it's a problem.
"That's what shocked me the most," parent coordinator CASEY SALMON said. "When we surveyed the kids (during a youth group meeting), asking them what they're most concerned with, 37 percent said hunger was an issue. I couldn't believe it."
So Tuscola did something about it. Thanks to community-wide donations and the Eastern Illinois Foodbank, the Warrior Store this week opened for business. Orders will start to be filled next week.
"If kids step up and say they're hungry, we will get them food," said Salmon, a 1994 Tuscola grad who kickstarted the project two years ago.
Tuscola isn't the first high school with a food pantry. But the cooperation involved in making it happen might be unmatched.
No matter who Salmon asked for help — from school social worker KATIE WIENKE to accounting teacher MANDY HANNER (her class is tracking orders) to the many businesses that donated materials — "no one said no," she said. "It was, 'How can I help? Where do you need me? What can we do?'
"That to me says our kids matter."
