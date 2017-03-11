Weekend Planner: Return of the resale

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette From left, Caroline Dickerson, Laerke Conrad and Chrissy Hess model dresses that are part of the 'Say Yes to the (Prom) Dress!' resale boutique being held today at Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church in Champaign, in which people donate prom dresses to be sold at reduced prices.

Believing all girls should have a chance to experience their high school prom, ELIZABETH DICKERSON of Champaign and her three daughters started "Say Yes to the (Prom) Dress!," a resale boutique now in its fourth year. It happens today, and if you have a prom dress that you would like to donate or consign, you may drop it off between 9 a.m. and noon today at Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church, 102 N. State St., at the corner of University and State in Champaign. Here's more on the event, courtesy of staff writer MELISSA MERLI:

1. "Say Yes to the (Prom) Dress!" started after Dickerson's three daughters were active in but lost interest in the Girl Scouts as they got older.

"I wanted them to find a community project they could get interested in," Dickerson said.

So they started the prom dress resale, with help from CAROLYN PETERSON.

"We're just going to keep doing it," Dickerson said, adding that the Alpha Chi Omega sorority on the UI campus has helped as well.

Dickerson's two older daughters are now at the University of Michigan, but daughter Caroline, a 10th-grader, continues to help with the sale.

2. The sorority became involved because its national philanthropy is to help out women's shelters.

"They're very helpful in sending over volunteers and donated dresses," Dickerson said.

All proceeds except the consignment shares on sales go to Courage Connection, the Urbana-based domestic-violence service. Dresses that don't sell today and are not returned to their consignors will go to the Courage Connection resale store in Lincoln Square Village.

3. The actual resale boutique will be from 2 to 5 p.m. today at the Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church. The dresses — some originally cost $500 to $600 — start at $20. Dickerson and Co. request the dresses donated or consigned be no older than 3 years old.

"We want them to be fairly recent, so the girls who are shopping feel good about themselves," she said. "Typically, most of the dresses we get donated have been worn just one time."

They also should not have any stains, holes or tears. The sales are cash only.

"We don't want checks or credit cards," Dickerson said.