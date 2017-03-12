Death of Centennial High student investigated

Photo by: Provided Centennial High School archery standout Luke Miller, 15, died late Saturday. He's shown here with Coach Craig Jackson at a recent tournament. Image Other Related Content 'No hurt can come to him where he is now'

CHAMPAIGN — Centennial High School students woke Sunday to the tragic news that one of their own died from injuries apparently sustained from an attack Friday.

Champaign police are trying to gather details of what happened to Luke Miller, 15, a standout archer, fisherman and outdoorsman who’s being remembered as a “really nice kid” and a leader among fellow archers.

Champaign Police Deputy Chief Troy Daniels could not be reached for comment.

The only child of Ryan and Heather Miller, Luke died at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis late Saturday after being airlifted there from Carle Foundation Hospital. His parents are coaches for the Centennial High School archery team, started in 2013.

Centennial Principal Greg Johnson refused to answer questions about what happened to Luke but said the school’s crisis team would be in place Monday for students.

“Obviously this comes as a shock. Luke was a special kid and he’s going to be missed by all. He was a big part of the Centennial community and loved, especially by those on the archery team with whom he quite close. He was also on the golf team,” Johnson said.

The death is a second major blow to the close-knit Champaign archery community in two years.

In March 2015, Greg Schweighart, 55, coach of the Jefferson Middle School archery team, died from cancer. Many Centennial and Central archers got their start in the nascent sport at Jefferson.

Mr. Schweighart’s daughter, Bailee Schweighart, 17, a Centennial senior, was among them.

She called Luke Miller “a big part of our team.”

“After my dad developed cancer and got sick, (Luke) and his family got really close to me and my family. They were there for us. Since then, he’s been a big part of archery, and honestly, is one of our best archers.”

Luke ranked first among 328 boys of all ages at the Feb. 25 Schlarman Shootout in Danville with a score of 294 out of a possible 300. It was his personal best in an impressive archery career that started in middle school.

“I remember the first day Luke came in the program. He was shooting arrows and they were bouncing off the floor and hitting the target,” said Jeff Reinhold, who helped coach at Jefferson and is now coaching Central archers. “He matured into quite a good shot.”

Schweighart called her teammate a dependable friend and his parents “fantastic coaches.”

“Not only does he show up and do what he needs to do, he’d help other archers and give tips,” said Schweighart. "Even if he got first or second, he'd make it about the other archers. He was a really selfless kid."

She said he was also a talented artist who recently had one of his pieces displayed in a show at the Illini Union. He also played golf and baseball. But mostly, he loved to fish.

“Fishing always topped it all,” said Schweighart.

Christine Creek, friend of the family and a coach for Central’s archery team, said she learned from Heather Miller Saturday that Luke had apparently been beaten up by more than one young person at school Friday but reportedly said nothing about it to others.

On Saturday, as the team prepared to attend an archery tournament in Chicago at Roberto Clemente Community Academy, Luke woke and was vomiting blood.

His parents took him to Carle where doctors found serious internal injuries and determined that he would be better served at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis.

At Roberto Clemente Saturday morning, hundreds of archers, coaches and family members had a moment of silence and prayer for their teammate as he underwent treatment.

Eric Boland’s son Trevor, 15, is a classmate and friend of Luke. Boland said parents of the Centennial archers were told Saturday afternoon when the team returned about 3:30 p.m. what little information they had about Luke, listed in critical condition at that time.

Boland said his son took the news of his friend’s death hard learning it Sunday morning.

“We didn’t really say a whole lot for quite a while. I don’t know how to do this,” he said of the helpless feeling of comforting a child over such a huge loss.

“We knew late last night from another friend and we were up all night thinking and praying about it,” Boland said.

A meeting was scheduled for Sunday afternoon for Centennial archers to allow them time together to remember their friend. Centennial reported it was postponing a winter sports banquet scheduled for Sunday.

“Regardless of how deep the competitive feeling is for Central vs. Centennial, it’s important they are supportive of each other now,” said Creek, who also teaches at Central.

“They just need to be aware that violence is not the answer to anything and if they know their friends are struggling with bullying or anything, they need to stand up for each other and not be afraid to stand up against bullies,” she said.

Luke played Little League baseball in Champaign and his parents were heavily involved, from coaching to field maintenance.

Chad Barringer coached Luke during a 12-year-old all-star tournament.

“The biggest thing I remember about Luke was post-baseball,” Barringer said. “No matter where I’d see him, Luke would go out of his way to come up to you and talk to you. He always had a moment for you.”

Many of Luke’s youth teammates were in attendance at Champaign Central’s preseason baseball banquet on Sunday afternoon, where Barringer and Delroy Robinson — another longtime youth coach — spoke of the family's dedication to the sport.

“His parents did so much,” Barringer said. “And you always saw Luke out there helping his parents get the field ready.”



