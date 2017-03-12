Hardly hog heaven

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Gabe Shepherd with hogs at his hog farm on his parents' property near Fithian on Thursday, March 2, 2017. Gabe is a lifelong, third-generation hog farmer and a grain farmer, who is one of two landowners selling some of his farm ground north of Fithian to Parks Livestock.

FITHIAN — Gabe Shepherd has been around hog barns since he was a kid.

"I've been covered in manure from head to toe," the grain and livestock farmer told more than 80 Fithian-area residents who packed the town's community center last week concerned about a large hog confinement operation to be built on Shepherd land by Parks Livestock, a Vermilion County-based company with facilities in several states and Canada.

"Manure is a wonderful fertilizer," explained Shepherd, who will be using manure from the Parks facility to fertilize his crop land each fall. "That is what is in it for us, because manure is such a good fertilizer."

Although he will not be running the operation or profiting from the sale of the hogs, the 31-year-old third-generation farmer, husband and father has become the unofficial local spokesperson for the project, willingly showing up at various public and private meetings to speak on behalf of himself and the project.

Plans are for Parks Livestock, headquartered in Vermilion County, to build two facilities north of Fithian to house more than 8,000 hogs each — one on Shepherd's land 1.5 miles north of Fithian and the other on his brother-in-law's property 2.9 miles northwest of Fithian near Illinois 49.

Manure from the hogs, which enter the facilities as piglets and leave months later full-grown for slaughter, will be captured below the buildings in eight-foot deep concrete wells, designed to store up to 12-14 months of waste that's injected several inches into grain fields in the fall. It's similar to, though eight times larger than, the 1,000-hog capacity operation that Shepherd runs on his father's property northeast of Fithian. He also has about 850 head of cattle.

"I'm here, because we are part of this community," Shepherd told the community center crowd last week after volunteering to answer questions and respond to criticism for nearly an hour. "My family will live closer (to the facility) than most people in here. ... If we thought it was dangerous, we absolutely would not do it."

Concerned citizens

Others in the Fithian area don't feel the same as Shepherd.

Rita Trankina, a lifelong Fithian resident, grew up on a farm west of the small town. Her dad tenant farmed about 800 acres and had some cattle and a dairy cow for their family, she said.

"But it's my opinion that this is a far thing from farming," said Trankina, who explained that she wasn't familiar with large hog finishing facilities but has recently done a lot of research that has her concerned about a myriad of issues, including air quality, contamination of nearby creeks and the use of antibiotics in the hogs that could be contributing to antibiotic resistance that affects humans.

"To me, the Shepherds are wonderful people, but it's just hard for us to get our hands around the possible things that could go really wrong with this," Trankina said. "People just don't want to live around them."

Trankina and others are also concerned about underground water resources.

Parks Livestock officials reported that the facilities will draw their water from underground wells and use about 14,000 gallons a day at each site.

Fithian's water supply comes from three underground wells to the west along U.S. 150. Village board member Lisa Powell said she doesn't believe the water table is plentiful enough for the sites to be using that much water.

Stan Johnson lives less than a mile north of the Shepherd site and a few miles west of the other site. He worries he will get prevailing winds from one or the other hog farm no matter the wind direction. He's concerned about odor and health issues.

He launched the effort to gather the nearly 100 signatures that prompted a public hearing in late January that drew 200 people, including more than a dozen Fithian-area residents who testified about fears of odors that could affect their quality of life and property values, potential manure spills that could pollute nearby streams and health concerns, like antibiotic use and respiratory illnesses that opponents believe are caused by decomposing manure releasing hydrogen sulfide and ammonia blown out of the hog barns by large ventilation fans.

Since the hearing, the Vermilion County board took a neutral stance on the issue, but according to state law, a county board recommendation is not binding on whether the state grants permits.

But the groundswell of opposition closer to Fithian continues to grow.

The Fithian village board passed a resolution in February against construction of the Parks facilities, and just this week the village board in nearby Muncie did the same, although those actions also have no legal bearing on the department of ag, which has until March 30 to either issue the permits or ask for more information from Parks officials.

Meanwhile, local residents in the Fithian and Muncie areas are organizing a yard sign protest in addition to calling state agriculture officials, state legislators and Vermilion County board representatives, asking them to keep the state agency from granting Parks Livestock the permits to build.

They've also organized a group, Stand Up Vermilion County, that now has a website detailing concerns and proposing changes in state laws and regulations, and they invited Karen Hudson, a longtime activist against large livestock facilities, to speak at last week's meeting in Fithian. Hudson spoke for an hour about threats posed by "factory farms," her experience fighting them and health and environmental data about industrialized animal production.

"Due to their sheer size and volume, they will affect neighbors," she said. "Even if there's not a (manure) spill, it will still affect neighbors."

After hearing from Hudson, Fithian village board president John Harrison said at the next village board meeting they will discuss purchasing an air-quality monitoring system that could be installed prior to the hog farms, so the village will know if its air quality is affected.

"I think we owe it to the town to try to do it," Harrison said.

Manure benefits, risks

Shepherd never anticipated such opposition to these facilities.

"This has gotten a lot bigger than I ever thought it would," said Shepherd, who hasn't shied away from the controversy. "I personally feel it's important to be available to let people know you do believe in it, and you're not just making a decision and running from it. And that's where I stand, and I will continue to stand there."

Shepherd, who also has a pending request before the state department of agriculture to expand his cattle operation, said he's selling his land to Parks Livestock at "a drastically reduced rate," essentially trading land for manure.

Art Halstead with Parks Livestock said the manure will be applied each fall, to several hundred acres rotating application each year among a total of 2,000 acres owned by Shepherd and his brother-in-law. It will be injected several inches into the ground, which minimizes odor and runoff as well as nitrogen losses.

Manure provides a total nutrient package for cropland and improves overall soil health, according to UI Extension officials. The manure provides nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium that commercial fertilizers contain but also includes micronutrients like sulfur, zinc, manganese and copper that are not in commercial products. Manure also increases organic matter in soil and its water-holding capacity, reducing erosion. But UI Extension officials caution that manure application takes more planning to determine nutrient rates of the excrement, for example, so a management plan is important. And Halstead said there will be a management plan. And Shepherd said they will not be using nearly as many commercial fertilizers on his crop land.

"It will partially replace nitrogen usage for the corn crop and nearly completely replace the other two (phosphorous and potassium)," he said. But opponents worry about drainage tiles in fields transferring the injected manure to waterways or spills contaminating the environment.

Shepherd had an accidental spill in September 2015 at his hog operation north of Muncie when a valve was accidentally left open, allowing manure to get into Stony Creek, killing nearly 100,000 fish. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has been working with him since to make changes to ensure such an accident doesn't happen again. Shepherd said state EPA officials were at his farm within the last two weeks following up on enforcement from that incident.

Shepherd said he's been hearing from opponents about a lot of worst-case scenarios at hog operations across the state, and he realizes there have been cases of negligence in the industry as well as accidents that have led to spills and other issues.

"I hate that that's how we got better," Shepherd said, referring to the accident on his property. "Never in my life would I do that on purpose."

But he believes the two Parks facilities are designed to operate safely.

"It's the most environmentally friendly way to raise livestock," he said.

My own home will be a mile and a quarter from it, Shepherd said.

"I feel confident that a good share of the time no one will smell it," he said. "I'm not saying there won't be an odor, just that the wind won't be carrying it to a house."

Parks officials said the sites are designed to divert runoff away from the manure wells.

More than 30 years ago, Shepherd said hog farms were smaller and more plentiful but often located on hillsides in the open where manure would get washed into creeks all the time.

"I don't see how you could raise that quantity of pigs and do it better," he said.

Growing demand

Since January 2016, the state department of agriculture has received at least 50 notices of intent to build new hog facilities across Illinois, including three in Vermilion County, and more than 40 notices of expansion, including two in Ford County near the town of Cropsey.

Driving this expansion is growing demand for pork, almost entirely in other countries, but particularly in the Asian market, according to Halstead with Parks Livestock.

Domestically, per capita consumption of pork has been flat for at least 20 years, Halstead said.

But in China, pork imports have surged in the last two years according to statistics from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, from 1 million metric tons in 2015 to more than 2 million last year.

While USDA analysts predict that demand will ease a bit this year, China has emerged as the leading global pork importer and is expected to retain that position in 2017.

One in four pigs is exported to more than 100 countries, Halstead said, but the big five that import more U.S. pork than the next 80 combined are Japan, Mexico, Canada, China and Korea.

"In the U.S., we can produce the cheapest pork in the entire world," he said, adding that it's due to existing infrastructure, including an abundant supply of grain and facilities that turn it into feed, slaughter plants that kill lots of hogs rapidly and a transportation system that can get meat to the West Coast and out of the country quickly.

As a result, Halstead said the pork industry is increasing its slaughter capacity with two new processing facilities in Michigan and Iowa and another soon to be built in Iowa. The hogs from the Fithian sites likely will be transported for slaughter at a Tyson facility in Logansport, Ind., or an Indiana Packers Corp. plant in Delphi, Ind., he said.

"We are increasing our ability to kill hogs by 8-10 percent," said

Halstead, referring to the entire U.S. "So as an industry, there is a lot of expansion going on in a lot of different states, and we (Parks Livestock) are taking part in that."

The Equity, an Effingham-based cooperative owned by farmers, also is taking part.

The group is currently building a state-of-the-art livestock feed mill in Edgar County that will supply the Fithian-area facilities and others with feed. The cooperative will also be the integrator in the Fithian area.

That means The Equity will own the pigs and supply the feed, Halstead said, while Parks Livestock will build and own the facilities, supply the labor and pay the utilities, taxes and other operational costs at both facilities.

Farther north, near Armstrong in Vermilion County, The Equity has the same arrangement with Carl Clark, who applied in June — four months prior to Parks Livestock applying — for a state permit to build the exact type of facility as the two in Fithian. Likewise, the Armstrong-area facility will house more than 8,000 head of swine.

The state department of agriculture has already granted that permit and the facility is currently under construction, according to Rebecca Clark with the state department of agriculture. There's been no public opposition to that facility even though the department notified residents who live within a certain distance of the project.

Halstead said although Parks Livestock will not own and operate that site, they will be inviting Fithian-area residents to an open house there in April when construction is finished.

"So people who just have a ton of questions can go through and see what these facilities are like," he said.