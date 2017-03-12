Top of the Morning, March 12, 2017

Photo by: Provided The outside of Bob Miller's home in Monticello was decorated in Sages colors this week. Image

I'm happy to report that the dean of Monticello sports — 101-year-old Bob Miller — was able to watch his beloved Sages on TV as they played in their first Final Four this weekend.

"I'm still proud of them," he said Saturday morning, discussing the previous night's semifinal loss.

Bob took in the games from the recliner in his TV room, surrounded by Monticello gear and newspaper articles documenting the team's thrilling playoff run.

"When I showed him the paper after they made state, he said 'Are you kidding me?'" said Ashley Stinson, one of Bob's caretakers. "He couldn't believe it."

Bob no longer attends games at Robert and Dorothy Miller Gymnasium, but he keeps tabs on his Sages.

Ahead of the team's trip to Peoria, neighbors decorated the outside of Bob's house in school colors as a tip of the hat to one of the town's most influential supporters.

"It's a happy time," he said.