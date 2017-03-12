Updated: winter weather advisory issued for Monday

New 4:37 p.m. Sunday:



The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Champaign, Vermilion, DeWitt, Piatt and Macon counties from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. Monday.



Two to four inches of snow are possible across Central Illinois.



Original story 1:07 p.m. Sunday:



The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Ford and Iroquois counties from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. Monday. Snow is expected to arrive Sunday night and continue into Monday. Three to six inches are possible. This will cause limited visibility while driving.



In the Champaign-Urbana area, snow is expected starting after 3 a.m. Monday. One to two inches are possible.