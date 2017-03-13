Area history, March 13, 2017

In 1917, S.C. Tucker, well known druggist at Neil and Church streets, and Mayor E.S. Swigart were nominated to make the race for mayor of Champaign. Tucker got 868 more votes than Swigart, his nearest competitor, in the five-way race for mayor. More than 5,000 votes were cast in the first primary under Champaign's commission form of government.

In 1967, Doug Mills, whose retirement as athletic director set in motion a series of bizarre athletic association events at the University of Illinois, Monday denied that UI President David Henry was aware of a $21,000 athletic slush fund. Mills said his statements to Chicago Sun-Times columnist Irv Kupcinet were misinterpreted. Kupcinet quoted Mills as saying: "President Henry knew as much about the fund as I did. I had nothing to do with starting or administering any such fund. As far as I knew the money was used in a few cases to take care of emergency financial situations. Let's just say that I and others at the University just looked the other way. And that includes Dr. Henry." Henry called the statements "a total untruth."

In 2002, the Champaign school board has chosen five finalists and an alternate in its search for a new school superintendent to replace the retiring Mike Cain. Interim Superintendent Carol Stack did not apply for the job.