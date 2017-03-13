Coaching announcement at least a week away
CHAMPAIGN — No official announcement of a new Illinois men’s basketball coach may come for a week.
The official job announcement for the position vacated by John Groce’s firing on Saturday was posted Monday morning, with a one-week search closing March 20.
The time frame means athletic director Josh Whitman won’t need a waiver from normal search rules, as he did with last year’s quick hiring of football Coach Lovie Smith, officials said.
“Interviews may take place prior to closing date, but no selection will be made until after closing date,” the announcement says.
The job notice doesn’t list a salary range, saying it will be “commensurate with experience and qualifications.”
Among the required qualifications are a minimum of five years of coaching experience, preferably at a Division I school, as well as “high moral and ethical standards.”
Other requirements include “demonstrated coaching experience in planning and directing a highly skilled men’s basketball team; proven ability to select, recruit and develop highly qualified student-athletes; knowledge of personnel management and staff development, financial planning, and personal relations skills in dealing with student-athletes, peers, administrative personnel, and the general public.”
The job also requires a bachelor’s degree in sports management or a related field, with a master’s degree preferred.
