County board weighs short-term loan to nursing home

URBANA — County board members will be asked Tuesday night to make a $250,000 short-term loan from county funds to help the Champaign County Nursing Home meet its payroll this month.

The board will have a special meeting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to consider the loan, which under a proposed resolution would have to be repaid by Dec. 31.

County officials originally had thought the loan would be needed to meet this Friday's payroll, but a $226,000 Medicaid payment made to the nursing home last Friday — two weeks ahead of schedule — put the home's fund balance at $472,000, enough to meet the approximate $260,000 biweekly payroll.

But another payroll comes due March 31, and County Treasurer Dan Welch said Monday that the loan probably would be needed by then.

"I think every payroll is something we're paying really close attention to," said Welch. "This is a daily conversation that requires our full attention.

"I think it's better to have this in place because you don't want to call a special county board meeting. The best thing is that you wouldn't need it."

Welch also will be advancing the nursing home $150,000 in tax anticipation warrants.

County Administrator Rick Snider said the money maneuvers are among other "budget relief measures" he hopes to implement:

— Increasing private pay rates on long-term skilled nursing care by 10 percent to $223.30 per day, which still would be at the low end of local skilled care rates, he said. That would generate $50,000 to $60,000 a month, he said.

— Entering into negotiations with AFSCME union officials to seek "temporary wage adjustments" for the approximately 200 union employes at the nursing home.

"I believe that the time has come that we're going to have to seek out some assistance from the union if the home is going to stay afloat in the near term," said Snider. "I hesitate to talk about (the concessions sought) because we have to sit down. But I think some accommodation is going to have to be made."

The financial moves come three weeks before voters in the county are set to make two separate public policy decisions: whether to authorize the county board to sell or dispose of the nursing home or whether to increase the property tax rate supporting the facility from approximately 3 cents per $100 of assessed valuation to 10 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.

Snider said the special board meeting is not intended to sway voters on the policy questions.

"The problem is just that we hit the cash crunch a little later than we expected," he said. "We knew we were going to have to borrow money at some point."

With all the changes, Snider said he thinks the nursing home's financial condition would be stable until at least September.

"That's the next three-payroll month. Part of it depends on what the state of Illinois does," he said. "Part of it depends on if we get some other help."

Another factor, he said, is whether nursing home vendors continue to tolerate delayed payments. One vendor, Professional Medical Supply, told County Auditor John Farney last week that it intends to begin some sort of legal action against the nursing home this month. Professional Medical Supply is owed $297,744, Farney said.

The resolution before the county board Tuesday night blames the financial shortfall on the state, claiming that it "has failed to perform its statutory duties to deliver efficient and timely Medicaid application processing" that created "profound financial hardships."

Snider said the nursing home is losing about $115,00 a month because of the state's delay in processing Medicaid applications, even those it has approved for payment.

While the nursing home owes vendors and the county government about $3 million, the institution is owed about $5.6 million, of which about $2.7 million is in government payments. Much of the rest is owed by insurance companies and families on behalf of nursing home residents.

Farney agreed that the state is "the cause of the nursing home's cash-flow issues.

"But I wouldn't put the full blame on the state for the overall operational health of the nursing home. There are other factors, whether it's the payor mix, the actual design of the home. The main thing, though, is that we have a high Medicaid census, which is something that we understood going into this. That's the mission of the nursing home: to serve the underserved population."