Gordmans to close 106 stores, including Champaign location
Mon, 03/13/2017 - 2:09pm | The News-Gazette
0314 LOCA Gordmans.JPG
Photo by: John Dixon
John Dixon/The News-Gazette A shopper leaves Gordmans department store in Champaign on Monday March 13, 2017. Gordmans announced Monday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and plans to liquidate the inventory of its 106 discount stores, including the one at 1901 N. Market Street, in Champaign’s Market Place Shopping Center.

CHAMPAIGN — Add another local casualty to what’s been a rough year for retailers.

Discount department store operator Gordmans announced Monday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and plans to liquidate the inventory of its 106 discount stores, including the one at 1901 N. Market Street, in Champaign’s Market Place Shopping Center.

It joins a growing list of nearby stores that have closed or will soon: H.H. Gregg, Gander Mountain and MC Sports.

Omaha, Neb.-based Gordmans had posted losses in five of its last six quarters. Its stock price fell to 6 cents a share Monday after the announcement.

Gordmans did not give a time frame for the liquidation sale.

