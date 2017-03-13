Monticello teen faces 'long road to recovery'

A two-car accident 2 miles north of Monticello seriously injured a 16-year-old Saturday afternoon.

Piatt County police responded to the scene on the DeLand-Monticello blacktop (Piatt County Route 5) at 3:40 p.m. after they say a southbound 2000 Chevy Malibu driven by Wyatt Burroughs of Monticello struck a northbound 2009 Chevy Impala driven by Katelyn Bright of Bloomington.

Sheriff's Deputy Stewart Williams said the investigation is ongoing, but felt “the car traveling south on that road came around a curve and got the tire off the road into gravel, and may have overcorrected,” striking the other vehicle. The Malibu also flipped several times, said Williams.

Burroughs was transported by Air Life helicopter to Carle Foundation Hospital with serious injuries.

According to a GoFundMe account already established to help with medical expenses, he faces “a very long road to recovery” and “months of rehab.”

The other three passengers in the Malibu, all teens, were also transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Bright was driven by family to be treated, also for minor injuries.

Other agencies at the scene of the accident included the DeLand Fire District and Kirby Ambulance Service.

No tickets were issued at the scene, but could be issued after the investigation is completed.

As of Monday morning, the GoFundMe account for Burroughs had raised $4,910 of its $20,000 goal.