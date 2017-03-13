Police: Probe continues into student's death

CHAMPAIGN — It could be weeks before it is known how a 15-year-old Centennial High School student died.

The St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy on the body of Luke Miller on Monday morning with Champaign police present, but officials in that office told The News-Gazette it could be six to eight weeks before a full report is released to the public.

Late Monday afternoon, Champaign police announced in a news release that “additional laboratory analysis and testing” is needed following the autopsy.

“Until additional testing is complete, a determination as to whether the death was a result of a traumatic injury or medical issue is not possible,” Champaign police said. “Therefore, no additional comment regarding the cause of death will be made at this time.”

Mr. Miller died at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis at 9:53 p.m. Champaign police said Mr. Miller’s death remains “an open, active investigation” and encouraged anyone with information to contact them.

Since Saturday, police said, “numerous tips and information have been provided to detectives, which has resulted in the identification of both factual and fictional information.”