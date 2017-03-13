Volunteering puts 'energy' in 92-year-old

CHAMPAIGN — Social justice is just another term for common sense.

That’s how Ellen McDowell sees it.

“It’s just the recognition that each person’s life means as much to them as yours does to you. They are deserving as much as you are,” says McDowell, the longtime financial director and volunteer for the Catholic Worker House and its Daily Bread Soup Kitchen.

“I think the human tendency, survival of the fittest, kind of contradicts that, but as we become more aware — especially if someone gets involved in work like this — they begin to see how important it is for each person to be given the dignity they deserve,” she said Friday after helping serve lunch at the soup kitchen.

At 92 years young, McDowell still volunteers time every month at the shelter and kitchen, a place she’s been helping operate and serve since 1980.

On Thursday, she’ll be recognized for those years of work at the University Onof Illinois YWCA’s annual leadership awards ceremony. McDowell will receive the social justice award, recognition she’s convinced she doesn’t deserve.

“I feel ridiculous taking this award,” she said. “We have more than 100 volunteers here who commit time and energy here every day. They should have the award because they’re more active. I don’t do as much anymore. I used to, but they’re the ones that deserve it.”

The pope and Daily Bread

McDowell has lived in the Champaign-Urbana community since 1942, when she began her path to a bachelor’s degree in art from the UI. She graduated in 1947 and met Austin McDowell, who’d become her husband of 67 years and the director of the UI’s school of music.

They had seven children, five of whom are still alive, and four grandchildren. Her husband passed away in 2013 at 93, but he lives on in McDowell’s memory.

“I always forget; I still say ‘we,’” she said.

She spent most of her adult life as a stay-at-home mom, occasionally teaching art classes for the adult education program and devoting much of her time to volunteering at the Catholic Worker House — cooking meals for the shelter and eventually leading committees and running finances.

For McDowell, giving up her spare time to feed and shelter the homeless and needy has never been a matter of choice. It has always just made sense.

“I guess there’s a rightness about it. There’s an interchange between you and a person, which affirms them and inequality dissolves. You’re at the same level. That’s a wonderful thing,” she said. “You see, in our ordinary existence we are aware of gaps. We’re aware of the gap between the rich and the poor, but when you come to the soup kitchen, it sort of disappears.

“We’re all together, we’re all friends. We greet each other, we know each other. People who are nameless on the street have a name. It endows people and I love that.”

McDowell was raised in the Catholic church and is still a practicing Catholic today. While she admits to not always agreeing with the church, she loves Pope Francis.

“I think he would like it here at Daily Bread,” she said, calling the recently relocated servery the “Taj Mahal” of soup kitchens.



‘What is all this?’

Pam Hagle, a board member and volunteer for the shelter who lives across the street from McDowell, says her neighbor has an aura of social justice constantly surrounding her. That happens when you’ve been volunteering for as long as she has.

“She’s very active and has a real sense of making sure everyone is treated the same. She’s the one who encouraged me to start helping out here when my youngest left for college,” Hagle said.

While she’s not as involved in the daily operations of the soup kitchen and shelter as she once was, McDowell says the location continues to hold a place in her heart.

“As you get to my age, I never expected this, but you get into this period of self absorption,” she said. “It takes me so long to get ready every day. I have to deal with my hearing aids and it takes so long to shower and you start to think, ‘What is all this?’ I used to jump out of bed and here I am, it takes an hour to get ready to go eat breakfast.”

McDowell lives alone and spends time maintaining her house and gardening. She likes to write, read, do crossword puzzles and take classes at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the UI.

“I don’t do much anymore. I do all the things 92-year-olds do, but that’s another reason I love coming here,” she said. “It gives me energy. Our volunteers are wonderful.”