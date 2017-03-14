2 men sought in armed robbery at Danville home

DANVILLE — Police are searching for two men who robbed residents at gunpoint over the weekend in their home on Columbia Street.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Danville police responded to a residence in the 400 block of West Columbia for a report of a robbery. Officers spoke with the victims and learned that a home invasion had taken place.

The victims told police that two men came into their home armed with handguns and demanded items from them. They took several items, hit the victims and stole their vehicles, a Toyota Prius and a Mazda SUV. Both victims suffered minor injuries that were treated at the scene.

Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, officers recovered the Mazda SUV when they spotted it, unoccupied and parked, in the 900 block of Belton Drive in Danville. At 8:30 a.m. Saturday, officers recovered the Toyota Prius when it was found, unoccupied and parked, in the 900 block of Hazel Street.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact Danville police at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.