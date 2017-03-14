Area history, March 14, 2017

Today is Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1917, the Illinois House of Representatives approved sending a constitutional-convention resolution to the state's voters in 1918. The vote was 112-30.

In 1967, attorney Donald Tennant asked the Champaign school board to return petitions with the signatures of 2,500 residents opposed to busing elementary school children to achieve racial integration.

In 2002, University of Illinois Trustee Roger Plummer said if the board decides to keep Chief Illiniwek as the university's symbol, they should enact changes that make him less offensive, and if they decide to retire the Chief, they should do it in a way that recognizes his importance to the UI.