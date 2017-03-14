Champaign district seeks federal grant for magnet programs

CHAMPAIGN — Unit 4 is seeking $11.5 million in federal funding to expand its magnet-school programs at three Champaign schools.

The school board unanimously approved a measure Monday night that will allow administrators to submit a grant proposal to the Magnet Schools Assistance Program.

If chosen, the district would get $2.3 million annually for five consecutive years to implement whole-school magnet programs, or educational themes, at Garden Hills Elementary, Stratton Elementary and Franklin Middle School, Assistant Superintendent Susan Zola said.

Stratton would get a fine arts theme, Garden Hills a math and engineering theme and Franklin a science, technology, education, arts and math (STEAM) focus.

Grants are awarded to districts that have successfully integrated their schools and promote academic opportunities for students of all backgrounds.

In its proposal, Unit 4 cited the racial and economic diversity of its student body — 36 percent white, 35 percent black, 11.3 percent Hispanic and 9.4 percent Asian, with 52 percent of students qualifying for free and reduced meals — as well as the effect the district's "schools of choice" model has had in desegregating schools since the consent decree, which was terminated in 2009.