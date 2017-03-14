Champaign man faces weapons charges

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Keyonta Centrell Dunn, 22, of Champaign, charged Monday, March 13, 2017, with unlawful possession of firearms or ammunition by a felon and defacing the identification marks of a firearm.

URBANA — Bond has been set at $7,500 for a Champaign man arrested over the weekend on two weapons charges.

Keyonta Centrell Dunn, 22, who listed an address in the 2600 block of Lawndale Drive, was charged Monday with unlawful possession of firearms or ammunition by a felon and defacing the identification marks of a firearm.

Dunn asked for more time to hire an attorney. He is due back in court March 30.

According to a University of Illinois police report, officers pulled over Dunn's vehicle near Third and Clark streets in Champaign at 4:36 a.m. Saturday for disobeying a stop sign.

When officers reached the vehicle, they saw a bag of suspected cannabis on the floor. Police then searched the vehicle and found a loaded handgun in the glove compartment.

A passenger, Wardell A. Lawrence, 22, of Urbana, was also arrested on two outstanding Champaign County warrants for failure to appear in court.