Georgetown man gets 8 years for 6th DUI conviction

URBANA — A Georgetown man was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison for his sixth driving under the influence of alcohol conviction.

Champaign County Judge John Kennedy imposed the sentence on William E. Grimes, 56, who pleaded guilty in late November to driving while under the influence of alcohol on April 15, 2016.

The charge stemmed from a crash on Brownfield Road in north Urbana that injured Grimes and three others.

A Champaign County sheriff's deputy's report said a then-17-year-old girl was driving southwest on Brownfield near Perkins Road when an oncoming Chevrolet Blazer weaving back and forth between lanes hit her car almost head-on.

Assistant State's Attorney Toby Ortega said the crash might have been worse, but the teen driver saw Grimes' vehicle driving erratically and got over as far as she could to try to avoid the collision.

She, her passengers and Grimes were all taken to the hospital for treatment of what were described as minor injuries.

A blood draw done on Grimes at the hospital revealed his blood-alcohol concentration was 0.287 percent, more than three times the limit under which an Illinois motorist is presumed intoxicated.

Court records reveal that Grimes had five prior convictions for DUI from Vermilion County dating to 1988. Because of that number, he was charged as a Class X felon and faced six to 30 years in prison.

Ortega had agreed at the time of the plea to ask for no more than nine years in prison but sought eight. Grimes' lawyer, Leon Parker of Danville, sought the minimum of six years.

Grimes testified that he is an ironworker, is married, has adult children and has been attending self-help sessions for alcoholism. There was also testimony about Grimes' medical condition.

As part of the sentence, Grimes was also ordered to pay the victim's family $900 in restitution that Ortega said was for a towing bill. He was also ordered to pay more than $4,350 in fines and costs.