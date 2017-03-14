Gun in car brings habitual-criminal charge

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Roland McFarland

URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly had a loaded gun in a car Sunday has been charged with being an armed habitual criminal.

Roland McFarland, 39, who listed an address in the 700 block of Tawney Court, was arrested by Champaign police after the vehicle he was a passenger in was stopped because the driver reportedly had a suspended driver's license.

The stop occurred near Anthony Drive and Market Street, a police report said.

McFarland was initially taken into custody on a civil warrant related to child support. A search of the vehicle turned up the loaded revolver.

Court records show McFarland has prior felony convictions for second-degree murder, unlawful use of weapon by a felon and possession of cannabis.

Judge Brett Olmstead set bond for McFarland at $150,000 and told him to be back in court April 4.

If convicted of the Class X felony, McFarland faces six to 30 years in prison.