Gun in car brings habitual-criminal charge
URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly had a loaded gun in a car Sunday has been charged with being an armed habitual criminal.
Roland McFarland, 39, who listed an address in the 700 block of Tawney Court, was arrested by Champaign police after the vehicle he was a passenger in was stopped because the driver reportedly had a suspended driver's license.
The stop occurred near Anthony Drive and Market Street, a police report said.
McFarland was initially taken into custody on a civil warrant related to child support. A search of the vehicle turned up the loaded revolver.
Court records show McFarland has prior felony convictions for second-degree murder, unlawful use of weapon by a felon and possession of cannabis.
Judge Brett Olmstead set bond for McFarland at $150,000 and told him to be back in court April 4.
If convicted of the Class X felony, McFarland faces six to 30 years in prison.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.