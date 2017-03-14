Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

I-74 crash blocks lane
Tue, 03/14/2017 - 11:23am | Noelle McGee

RURAL OAKWOOD — Illinois State Police are on their way to a crash in a westbound lane on Interstate 74 at milepost 208 in Vermilion County.

The location is about two miles east of the Oakwood Exit.

Trooper Tracy Lillard said the left lane is blocked, and motorists are asked to use caution.

