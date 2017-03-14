Multiple crashes on I-72

Tuesday, March 14, 2017 83
Illinois State Police report multiple slideoffs and crashes on Interstate 72 between White Heath and Mahomet.
Sgt. Heather Apperson from State Police District 10 in Pesotum advises motorists to slow down and use caution when traveling.
