Nursing home manager looking into closing one unit

URBANA — The average daily census at the Champaign County Nursing Home has dropped to a point where its management company has suggested closing — at least temporarily — one of its five residential units.

"The census level what it is, we're getting to the point where we could actually consolidate residents," said Scott Gima, manager of the county-run home. "It's something that I have the staff taking a look at to see if it's feasible."

Gima said the consolidation could improve ef- ficiencies, including staffing and use of facilities.

The topic will be taken up at next month's meeting of the home's board.

January's census was 166 in the 243-bed facility.

It could be a way of restricting Medicaid admissions, which the state hasn't adequately reimbursed.

"It could also allow us to be more selective in terms of the admissions we're taking on board," Gima said. "That's something we'd have to have approval from a county board meeting."

We have this exposure to Medicaid applications, so this can provide a potential mechanism to try to limit future exposure, or an increase in Medicaid applications."

County admin offers post-election scenarios for nursing home

URBANA — Champaign County Administrator Rick Snider has offered county board members three scenarios based on how voters respond to two widely divergent policy questions on the April 4 ballot.

One question proposes an increase in the property tax rate for the nursing home from 3 cents per $100 of assessed valuation to 10 cents. The other authorizes the county board to sell or dispose of the property.

— If voters approve a property-tax increase, it wouldn't be until December that the county would be able to access the proceeds. In the interim, it will be critical, Snider said, to "carefully manage" relationships with the nursing home's vendors who have experienced payment delays and deferrals.

Financially, he said, the first three years of increased property-tax payments would focus on recovery. As debts are retired, the focus could shift to deferred maintenance issues at the home and establishment of an operating balance.

— If voters authorize the county board to sell or dispose of the home, a reasonable target date for a sale is about 12 months, he said. Proceeds — which could yield anywhere from $10 million to $12.7 million — would be used to pay down debts, currently more than $12 million.

Snider acknowledged that it is "purely speculation" as to what would happen to the home's Medicaid-eligible residents, who now make up about 67 percent of its census. A typical Medicaid census among Illinois skilled nursing facilities is 55 percent, he said.

— In the third scenario, where both questions are defeated, Snider said the county's only legal option would be to downsize the patient population "to a sustainable level."

The smallest operational unit for the nursing home would be a single unit of about 50 beds, he said. (As of March 3, the home's census was 165).

The downsizing would occur in stages and would have to be coordinated with AFSCME, which represents about 200 nursing home employees.