Plea deal on battery charge yields court supervision

URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he battered his girlfriend has been sentenced to a year of court supervision and 100 hours of public service work.

In exchange for Hao Jiang's guilty plea Monday to misdemeanor battery, the state dismissed more serious charges of aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery against the University of Illinois student.

Jiang, 21, who listed an address in the 1000 block of West University Avenue, was arrested Oct. 25 for allegedly hitting and choking his live-in girlfriend, 23, also a UI student, with such force that her eardrum burst. She received treatment at Carle Hospital.

Jiang pleaded guilty before Judge Tom Difanis. As part of a negotiated plea agreement, he was also ordered to participate in partner abuse treatment and pay almost $600 in costs.

If he successfully completes the period of court supervision, Jiang will have no record of a criminal conviction. He had no prior convictions.

Jiang was represented by Urbana attorney Evan Bruno. Assistant State's Attorney Bridget Schott prosecuted him.