Raminator says: "I'll be back"
CHAMPAIGN — Bigfoot and the Ranimator will be duking it out at the State Farm Center, and trucks will be getting crushed.
Tickets are now on sale for the Monster Truck Nationals April 22 at the State Farm Center.
Four All-American Monster Trucks will compete for the gold medal in what a press release calls “car-crunching, gravity-defying, earth-shaking action.”
For monster truck fans, you may recognize swamp creature Tailgator, Bigfoot, the Raminator, Transaurus and Extreme Diesel.
Everyone with a paid admission gets a free pass to the pit party, two hours before the performance. At the party, the Monster Truck Nationals drivers give autographs and pose for photos.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.