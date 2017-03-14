CHAMPAIGN — Bigfoot and the Ranimator will be duking it out at the State Farm Center, and trucks will be getting crushed.

Tickets are now on sale for the Monster Truck Nationals April 22 at the State Farm Center.

Four All-American Monster Trucks will compete for the gold medal in what a press release calls “car-crunching, gravity-defying, earth-shaking action.”

For monster truck fans, you may recognize swamp creature Tailgator, Bigfoot, the Raminator, Transaurus and Extreme Diesel.

Everyone with a paid admission gets a free pass to the pit party, two hours before the performance. At the party, the Monster Truck Nationals drivers give autographs and pose for photos.

