Still no word from governor on UI trustees vacancies

UI trustees to discuss student health insurance, raises

The University of Illinois Board of Trustees is having its second meeting this year on Wednesday, and there is still no update on when the three vacancies on the board will be filled.



Now-former trustees Patricia Brown Holmes, Karen Hasara and Ricardo Estrada all had their terms end in January and were not at that meeting. Estrada was not seeking another term.



Governor Bruce Rauner makes the appointments to the board, and he has not commented on the issue since he appeared at Franklin Middle School in Champaign in January. Rauner, at the time, did not provide a timeline for the appointments but said that he wanted to make them "soon."

Rauner spokesperson Catherine Kelly said Tuesday that the governor is evaluating candidates to ensure the best people are in place to help lead the university.



The UI Board of Trustees meets Wednesday in Urbana.