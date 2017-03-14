Teen gets 3 years for Facebook Live shooting threat

URBANA — A Champaign teen who ranted on Facebook Live last fall for more than three minutes about his desire to shoot people at Centennial High School has been sentenced to prison.

Calling Terrell Bergman's actions "absolutely chilling" and "appalling," Judge Heidi Ladd on Tuesday sentenced the 17-year-old, prosecuted as an adult, to the maximum three years in prison.

Bergman, who listed an address in the 700 block of South Mattis Avenue, pleaded guilty in January to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in connection with his Nov. 4 video tirade.

In return, charges of disorderly conduct and not having a firearm owner's identification card were dismissed.

At the time of the offense, he had lived in Champaign about two weeks and was on probation as a juvenile for the same offense, committed in Cook County earlier in the year. Authorities there allowed the probation to be transferred to Champaign County.

"It was more than words. He went to the school, outside, parked with it. It was loaded. We're lucky he didn't bring it into the school," she said.

She called it "fortunate" that someone who saw the video contacted authorities who intervened and arrested Bergman and three others in a car near the school that Friday afternoon. The gun seen in the video was found loaded in the glove box closest to where Bergman was seated.

Only two others were charged, one as an adult and another as a juvenile.

"Deterrence is a compelling factor. This court sees every week young men enamored with guns and violence. The court is committed to bringing it to a stop," she said.

To aggravate Bergman's sentence, Assistant State's Attorney Toby Ortega had Champaign police Detective Robb Morris testify about the Facebook Live video, and then Ortega played it for the judge.

The video showed Bergman talking as he walked and displaying the gun for the camera at least twice. Among the phrases that could be deciphered from the profanity-laden monologue were: "When I catch him, he's dead," "I'm coming to get you all," "I'm going to shoot the bus up," "We gonna' turn Champaign into Chicago."

"The message was intended to incite fear and violence," Ladd observed.

"It's unacceptable, dangerous and has a very real impact," she said, adding that Bergman showed "no regret, no restraint, and was enjoying what he was saying."

Ortega had argued for the three-year prison sentence, noting Bergman's prior juvenile adjudications for theft and aggravated unlawful use of weapon.

Assistant Public Defender Katie Jessup asked the judge to consider probation or a minimal prison sentence of a year.

Bergman told the judge he took responsibility for his actions and admitted he had "made mistakes" and hoped in the future to become an engineer, saying he likes working with his hands. He said he's learned while in the Juvenile Detention Center that he has an anger problem for which he needs help.

Ladd noted that Bergman had not finished high school in Chicago, in part because he was transferred for his own safety because of gang threats. She said he denied being a gang member but admitted that he has friends who are.

"That's a distinction without meaning to this court," Ladd said. "This is absolutely frightening, and the public has to be protected."

Bergman will serve his sentence in a juvenile prison but could be transferred to an adult prison at age 18. He was given credit for 131 days already served.