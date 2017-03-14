Top of the Morning, March 14, 2017

Photo by: Provided Champaign public works crews added these lines to about 15 city-owned parking lots in the campus and downtown areas on Friday. They are made of calcium chloride, meant to melt ice and snow.

At first glance, it looked as if a track meet was set to take place in the parking lot north of The News-Gazette on Saturday.

Champaign public works spokesman KRIS KOESTER told our PAUL WOOD that the strange white marks in city parking lots weren't paint, but calcium chloride meant to melt ice and snow. The pre-storm process is nothing new, he said, but drew interest because "it was a bright, sunny day" and snow didn't fall until early Monday.

Crews lined about 15 city-owned parking lots on campus and downtown on Friday.

