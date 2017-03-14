Two from Peoria area arrested in Danville carjacking

DANVILLE — Two Peoria-area residents have been arrested in connection with a carjacking in Danville over the weekend.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a woman at Wal-Mart, 4104 N. Vermilion St., who told them that she had left children in her vehicle in the parking lot while she shopped inside, and at some point a man and a woman approached it and forced the two young children to get out, then drove away, leaving them in the parking lot. The children were not injured

The vehicle was later found in Indianapolis in the possession of Dwayne Jackson, 24, of Peoria and Julia Hill, 22, of Chillicothe, just north of Peoria. Both were taken into custody.

After a review by the Vermilion County State's Attorney's Office, arrest warrants were issued for Jackson and Hill on charges of vehicular hijacking, with bond set at $100,000. Both are currently still in custody in Marion County, Ind., on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle.

The investigation into the incident continues, and anyone with information is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.