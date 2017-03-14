UI at 150: 'I thought hell had frozen over'

With the University of Illinois celebrating birthday No. 150 this year, we asked alumni who have gone on to greatness about the one Campustown spot that made the biggest impression on them. Every Tuesday and one Sunday a month throughout 2017, Managing Editor JEFF D'ALESSIO will tell their tales.

If you're reading this, Guy Who Went Out of His Way to Fix a Helpless Immigrant's Flat Tire, JULIA GOUW (BS '81) would love to catch up.

The girl who would go on to be president and COO of the largest bank based in southern California — and serve on the boards of the UCLA Health System, John Wayne Cancer Institute and Los Angeles Philharmonic — will never forget what you did on that snowy day 40 years ago outside the Illini Union.

"I was a foreign student from Indonesia and was quite awkward being in a foreign country. I was grateful and touched, how nice and kind Americans are.

"I wish I'd expressed my sincere appreciation better and at least knew his name. Maybe if he still remembers, I will use this opportunity to thank him more graciously. I am not good at remembering the past, but his kindness left a lifetime memory for me."

"When I arrived in Urbana in January 1962, I thought hell had frozen over," says former Florida Gov. BOB MARTINEZ (MA '64). "It was cold and gloomy. My wife and I, both Tampa natives, had never been in real cold weather."

The future cabinet member in President George H.W. Bush's White House lived near Crystal Lake Park, "on a shoestring budget with a wife, a two-and-half-year-old daughter and a seven-month son. Our favorite eating-out places were Steak 'n Shake on Wright Street and McDonald's at Five Points."

In the end, the struggles were worth it, Martinez says. The master's degree from the UI's Labor and Industrial Relations Institute "opened the door to becoming a well-known teacher union leader, owner/operator of my family's Cafe Sevilla Spanish Restaurant, mayor of Tampa, governor of Florida and United States drug czar.

"Thank you, U of I."

Beating Michigan at Memorial Stadium as a senior in 2009 was a hoot. But as memorable campus moments go, that paled in comparison to what four-year Illini starter and future NFL lineman JON ASAMOAH (BS '09) experienced as a freshman at Scott Hall.

"A major snowstorm had passed through town, prompting the university to decide to shut down campus for the day," he says. "It was the first snow day for the university in I do not remember how many years.

"You would have sworn all of us who lived there were no older than 7 judging by the excitement on our faces. People were running to the dining hall to grab trays to go outside and use them as sleds.

"It was magical. Best snow day ever."