UI women's basketball: Who's next?

Other Related Content UI fires Bollant

Basketball beat writer Scott Richey’s list of possible candidates to replace Matt Bollant, who was fired Tuesday:

Courtney Banghart

Princeton head coach

Banghart has never coached outside of the Ivy League (four seasons as an assistant at Dartmouth, 10 at Princeton), but she’s also had success on the court few Ivy programs do. Banghart is 208-85 at Princeton and was the 2015 Naismith Coach of the Year after a 30-0 regular season that saw the Tigers ranked as high as 13th nationally.

Jennie Baranczyk

Drake head coach

The tough task would be pulling the Des Moines, Iowa, native away from home, but Baranczyk has a résumé perhaps worth trying that. After a standout career at Iowa, she was an assistant at Kansas State, Marquette and Colorado before getting the Drake job where the Bulldogs have improved every year to this season’s 27-4 mark and undefeated run through the MVC.

Tonya Cardoza

Temple head coach

Cardoza has led the Owls to consistent success, with this year’s 24-7 record her seventh 20-win season in nine tries. A move to the Big Ten would also mean a move away from the AAC and never winning a conference title because of UConn, where she spent 14 seasons as an assistant under Geno Auriemma.

Michelle Clark-Heard

Western Kentucky head coach

If Clark-Heard was willing to leave her alma mater — where she’s amassed a 130-38 record — she would bring a diverse coaching background. She spent five hears under Jeff Walz at powerhouse Louisville, two years as head coach at D-II Kentucky State, assistant stops at Cincinnati and Nebraska and also time with USA Basketball in 2015.

Johnnie Harris

Mississippi State associate head coach

Harris is regarded as one of the top recruiters in the country, both in her five seasons in Starkville, Miss. — where she’s helped make the Bulldogs one of the top teams in the country the past two seasons — and her previous five at Texas A&M working for Vic Schaefer. Harris was also a D-I assistant at Arkansas-Little Rock, North Carolina State and Arkansas.

Niele Ivey

Notre Dame associate head coach

Now in her 10th season as an assistant under Muffet McGraw, Ivey has been a part of all seven of the Fighting Irish’s Final Four appearances, including five as a coach and two as a player. Ivey also serves as Notre Dame’s recruiting coordinator and has helped the Irish land top 10 recruiting classes in seven of the last eight seasons.

Maris Moseley

UConn assistant coach

Moseley has been with the Huskies every step of the way through the best stretch in program history. In her eighth season as an assistant, she’s been a part of five NCAA championship teams and the current 107-game winning streak. Before joining Auriemma’s staff, the former Boston U. forward was an assistant at Denver and Minnesota.

Jill M. Pizzotti

DePaul associate head coach

The Blue Demons have been the most consistent team in the state of Illinois, compiling a 640-325 record in 31 seasons under Doug Bruno. Pizzotti has been a part of the last five and is DePaul’s recruiting coordinator. The longtime Saint Louis coach (1996-2005) has also been an assistant at West Virginia, Indiana, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Missouri State.

Shea Ralph

UConn assistant coach

The former UConn All-American, 2000 Honda Award winner and 2000 national champion has won five more titles as an assistant now in her eighth season coaching her alma mater. Before her return to Storrs, Conn., Ralph spent five seasons as an assistant at Pittsburgh in one of the Panthers’ best runs.

Brady Sallee

Ball State head coach

The energetic Cardinals leader has ties to the state having spent eight seasons in Charleston coaching Eastern Illinois where he went 136-109, winning 106 of those games in his final five seasons. He’s nearly to 100 wins (95-67) at Ball State and has posted consecutive 20-win seasons for the Cardinals.