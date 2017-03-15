Cause of fatal fires: undetermined

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette A Champaign firefighter assesses damage at a fire at 503 Swigart St. in Champaign on Friday morning, Feb. 10, 2017. Firefighters rescued one person from the fire who was transported to Carle Hospital by ambulance with injuries. The fire was reported shortly before 5 a.m. and flames were coming from the garage area when firefighters arrived. Image Other Related Content UPDATE: Champaign fire victim ID'd

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign firefighters know where two recent fatal fires started but not exactly how.

Champaign Fire Marshal Randy Smith said Wednesday the cause of fires on Swigart Street and Clark Street that claimed the lives of two women will be listed as undetermined.

Smith said investigators were able to determine that the fire that killed Laura Wills, 53, of 503 Swigart St., started in her attached single-car garage.

Ms. Wills was among the callers who called 911 on Feb. 10 to report fire in her house about 4:35 a.m. that Friday.

By the time firefighters got to the single-story home, Ms. Wills had been overcome by smoke. She was found in her bedroom and taken to Carle Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, a victim of smoke inhalation.

“We believe that while accidental, the cause of the fire is going to remain undetermined,” Smith said.

The fire started near the walk-in door from the garage to the house.

“In that area was something consistent with a trash can. It was a pile of plastic,” Smith said, speculating that something hot inside that receptacle sparked the fire.

“We eliminated electrical” problems as a possible cause, he said.

Two weeks later, at almost the same hour, firefighters were sent to a two-story house at 908 W. Clark St., just south of University and west of Prospect.

The fire at Rachel Dyal’s home was reported at 5:03 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, by a person who saw it from University Avenue. There were heavy flames and smoke coming from the first and second floors at the rear of the house.

It took firefighters quite a while to get the fire under control and to shore up the house enough so that they could safely enter to remove Ms. Dyal, 93. She also died from injuries attributed to the fire.

Smith said that fire started in her basement.

“There was heavy damage in the area of origin and in the kitchen right above it. We are unable to eliminate electrical (problem),” he said.

In both homes, firefighters could find no smoke detectors. In both neighborhoods, firefighters passed out free smoke detectors in the wake of those fires.





